  Home
  Investing
  Investment Strategies
  Fundamental Analysis

Fundamental Analysis

Fundamental analysis is the science (and art) of analyzing company and macroeconomic data to help you with your investment strategy. Learn the ins and outs of fundamental analysis here.
4 min read Recommended for you

Slice and Serve: What Is a Stock Split & Why Do Stocks Split? 6 min read

Slice and Serve: What Is a Stock Split & Why Do Stocks Split? 6 min read Understanding Consumer Spending, Sentiment, and Confidence Measures 2 min read Cash Is King: Follow the Money Flow as Part of Your Stock Analysis 3 min read The Employment Situation, aka Monthly Jobs Report: The Top Dog of Economic Reports? 2 min read Housing Market as an Investment Indicator: Keeping an Eye on the Foundation 5 min read

Become a smarter investor with every trade.
5 min read

Catch a Falling Star: Setting Your Selloff Wish List
5 min read
7 min read

Finally, Numbers That Matter: Fundamental Analysis for Traders
7 min read
5 min read

Required Investor Reading: What to Look for in a Prospectus
5 min read
5 min read

In Search of the Next FAANGs: How to Evaluate an Up-and-Coming Tech Stock
5 min read
Investing Basics: Fundamental Analysis
5 min read

Listen In: Corporate Conference Calls After Quarterly Earnings 5 min read
5 min read

Under One Roof: Making Sense of Housing Market Trends & Data Analysis 5 min read
3 min read

What Is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)? An Economic Health Snapshot 3 min read
5 min read

Value Investing? Consider Looking Beyond the P/E for Potential Bargains 5 min read
3 min read

Consumer Price Index (CPI): Inflation, Interest Rates, Growth 3 min read
4 min read

Global Diversification Strategy Could Be Served By Thinking Local 4 min read
3 min read

Let’s Clear the Air: What Is Inflation, Anyway? 3 min read
7 min read

Three Clicks From Data to Trade: Economic Indicators 7 min read
2 min read

Ask the Geek: Add a Fundamental Twist 2 min read
3 min read

Group Chat: The Ins and Outs of Corporate Earnings Calls 3 min read
5 min read

Fine-Print Focus: A Deeper Earnings Dive for Long-Term Investors 5 min read
3 min read

Conference Board LEI: A Recession Indicator? 3 min read
3 min read

Mergers and Acquisitions: What Happens After the Announcement? 3 min read
6 min read

Trading Strategies: How To Trade Presidents 6 min read
3 min read

Data Deluge: Using Economic Reports to Inform Your Trading Plan 3 min read
3 min read

S&P 500 All-Time Highs: Where Can Investors Find Value? 3 min read
3 min read

Three Monthly Economic Reports That You Should Be Checking 3 min read
3 min read

Earnings Report: What Metrics Should You Be Checking? 3 min read
2 min read

Economic Reports Primer: Personal Income and Spending 2 min read
3 min read

Economic Reports Primer: New and Existing Home Sales 3 min read
3 min read

Economic Reports Primer, Pt 4: Inflation Data Watched by the Fed 3 min read
2 min read

Economic Reports Primer: Understanding ISM Manufacturing 2 min read
7 min read

Popping the Cork With the Fed: Cool Ideas for Rising Rates 7 min read
4 min read

Dividend Increases: An Indicator for Stock Strength? 4 min read
4 min read

Intermarket Clues: Are Bonds a Leading Indicator for Stocks? 4 min read
4 min read

No Market Trades in a Vacuum: Using Intermarket Analysis 4 min read
8 min read

Economic X-Ray: Unskilled or Skilled Labor Shortage? Try Both 8 min read
3 min read

Forget One and Done: Stock Beta Testing Requires Attention 3 min read
5 min read

The Fine Print of Earnings Reports 5 min read
6 min read

Divide & Conquer 6 min read
Page 1 of 2
Page 1 Page 2
