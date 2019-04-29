TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Personal Finance
  3. Taxes & Tax Planning

Taxes & Tax Planning

The correct tax planning can help you take all of the deductions you're entitled, fund your own and your children's education, and pare your tax bill. We cover all facets of how to develop a tax plan based on your goals.
What Is Tax-Loss Harvesting?
6 min read
What Is Tax-Loss Harvesting?
6 min read
3 min read

Charitable Contribution Deductions and Your Taxes: Changes for 2020
3 min read
3 min read

Tax Bite: Capital Gains, Short-Term and Long-Term Investments
3 min read
7 min read

Wash Sales and Other Loose Ends: End-of-Year Tax Planning for Traders and Investors
7 min read

Tax Strategy

What Is Tax-Loss Harvesting? 6 min read Charitable Contribution Deductions and Your Taxes: Changes for 2020 3 min read Tax Bite: Capital Gains, Short-Term and Long-Term Investments 3 min read
Wash Sales and Other Loose Ends: End-of-Year Tax Planning for Traders and Investors 7 min read 5 Smart Things to Do With Your Tax Refund 5 min read Avoid Costly Mistakes: IRA & 401(k) Withdrawal Tax Penalties 5 min read
What’s a Capital Loss & How to Report It? Basics for Investors 5 min read Tax-Efficient Investing: Ease Uncle Sam’s Bite 5 min read Nearing Retirement? 4 Ways to Prepare for Taxes 2 min read
Approaching Retirement? Steer Your Tax Strategy Carefully 4 min read Have a Stress-Free Filing: Use Our 2018 Tax Checklist 5 min read Key Tax Strategies to Start the Year 5 min read
New Tax Laws: What They Mean for Investors 5 min read Tax on Investments: Capital Gains Tax & Tax-Loss Harvesting 3 min read How Are Gains or Losses on Cryptocurrencies Taxed? 4 min read
How Tax-Free Investments May Benefit You, Your Kids, Charities 4 min read Derivatives with Tax Benefits: Five Tax Options for Traders 4 min read Cost Basis: Noncovered & Covered Securities Tax Implications 3 min read
See all Tax Strategy articles

Tax Forms

3 min read

Non-U.S. Resident? How to Trade Stocks in an International Brokerage Account 3 min read
3 min read

Wash Sale Rules: Confusing Investors for 100 Years. But Not You. Not This Year. 3 min read
2 min read

Get the Lowdown: How to Handle a Corrected 1099 2 min read
See all Tax Forms articles

Income Tax

5 min read

Tax Filing and Extension Changes for 2020: What You Need to Know 5 min read

5 min read

Excited About Your Tax Refund? It May Not Be Worth the Deferred Earnings 5 min read

See all Income Tax articles
3 min read

Tax Deductions: Should I Take the Standard Deduction or Itemize? 3 min read

3 min read

Tax Brackets and Marginal Tax Rates: Understanding How They Actually Work 3 min read

See all Income Tax articles
The Wash Sale Rule
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top