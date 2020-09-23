TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Investment Strategies
  4. Portfolio Strategy

Portfolio Strategy

Building a portfolio involves determining the asset mix that’s right for you—stocks, bonds, and alternative assets. Many investors periodically review, rebalance and possibly reallocate to ensure that asset mix is aligned with their goals.
5 min read Recommended for you

It’s All Relative: Basics of Asset Allocation Valuations 5 min read Recommended for you

How the Presidential Election Could Affect the Stock Market & Your Portfolio 5 min read Is It Time to "86" the 60/40 Portfolio? Not Hardly. Why 60/40 Still Matters 5 min read Doves, Hawks, and the Three Bears: Taming the Inflation Animal in 2020 6 min read Diversity Investing: Adding a “D” to ESG Investments 5 min read How Commodities and Other Alternative Investments Can Help Diversify Portfolios 5 min read

Become a smarter investor with every trade.
5 min read

Volatile Markets and Managed Portfolios: An Automated Investing Update
5 min read
4 min read

Five Portfolio Investment Rules to Consider for Long-Term Investing
4 min read
5 min read

Portfolio Reassessment in the Time of COVID-19: Not Your Typical Midyear Review
5 min read
4 min read

Keep to the Course: The Risks of Not Staying Invested
4 min read
The Risks of Not Staying Invested
5 min read

Dollar-Cost Averaging: An Investing Strategy for Rain or Shine? 5 min read
4 min read

Riding Out Market Turbulence: Why Staying Invested Can Work Better Than Trying to Time the Market 4 min read
5 min read

Caution Ahead? Five Warning Signs a Stock Might Not Be a Good Buy 5 min read
5 min read

Election-Year Investing: Positioning Your Portfolio for the Upcoming 2020 Election 5 min read
5 min read

As Brokers Abandon Commissions, Don’t Abandon Caution in Your Portfolio 5 min read
5 min read

Portfolio Rebalancing & Overdiversification: Can There Be Too Much of a Good Thing? 5 min read
2 min read

ABC + ESG? Education Savings Plus Socially Responsible Investing 2 min read
5 min read

Weathering Earnings and Managing “Idiosyncratic” Risk 5 min read
5 min read

Reaching for Yield: “Vanilla” Investments Can Be Risky, So Know What to Watch 5 min read
5 min read

Fakes and Facts: Protecting Your Portfolio Against the Impact of Fake News 5 min read
5 min read

International Diversification: Reducing Geopolitical Volatility 5 min read
5 min read

Explore Choices in Socially Conscious Investing 5 min read
5 min read

Is a Portfolio Focused on U.S. Assets Right for You? 5 min read
5 min read

Emerging & Frontier Markets: Going Abroad Without Leaving the Office 5 min read
5 min read

Do I Need a Financial Advisor? What Do Financial Advisors Cost? 5 min read
5 min read

Tax-Aware Mind-Set: Seeking a Strategic Portfolio Balance 5 min read
3 min read

Long-Term Investing and the Power of Compound Interest 3 min read
3 min read

The Dividend Dilemma: Should You Reinvest or Take the Cash? 3 min read
5 min read

Value Stock Investments: Building a Durable Portfolio 5 min read
5 min read

Looking Beyond Allocation for a Well-Diversified Portfolio 5 min read
4 min read

Want To Boost Your Retirement Income? Consider Dividend Stocks 4 min read
5 min read

Market Timing Strategies: The Importance of Staying Invested 5 min read
5 min read

Investing Socially: Aligning Your Portfolio and Your Values 5 min read
5 min read

Tactical or Futile? The Myths and Reality of Market Timing 5 min read
3 min read

Investment Strategies to Help Weather Rising Interest Rates 3 min read
4 min read

What Drives the Dow? Know Which Stocks Drive the Markets 4 min read
3 min read

Managing Portfolio Growth by Hedging Uncertain Markets 3 min read
8 min read

Your Portfolio Has a Job to Do. Put It to Work: Core Positions 8 min read
2 min read

Don’t Confuse a Global Portfolio with a Diversified One 2 min read
3 min read

Trading What You Know: Finding Your Diversification Center 3 min read
Page 1 of 3
Page 1 Page 2 Page 3
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top