TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Trading
  3. Futures & Forex
  4. Futures

Futures

A futures contract is an agreement to buy or sell a predetermined amount of a commodity or financial instrument at a certain price on a stipulated date. Qualified TD Ameritrade accounts can access over 70 different futures products across three exchanges, spanning several asset classes including equity indices, interest rates, currencies, metals, energy and agricultural commodities.
7 min read Recommended for you

VIX Options, VIX Futures, and Mini VIX Futures: Casting a Wide Volatility Net 7 min read Recommended for you

How to Trade S&P 500 Futures: A Quick Walk-Through for Investors 5 min read Charting the Course: 3 Ways to Track the Yield Curve on thinkorswim® 3 min read “Smaller-Bite” Micro E-Minis Offer Handy Teammate for Earnings Season 5 min read Contango or Backwardation: Looking to the Future in the Futures Markets 5 min read Looking for a New Asset Class to Trade? The Case for Options on Currency Futures 5 min read

Ready to take the plunge into futures trading?

TD Ameritrade offers a broad array of futures trading tools and resources. Access more than 70 futures products virtually 24 hours a day, six days a week.
5 min read

Bitcoin Halving: What This Rare Event Could Mean for Futures Prices
5 min read
5 min read

Beyond the Oil Patch: Basics of Crude Oil Futures & Options
5 min read
5 min read

Not Like Stocks: How Tick Sizes and Values Vary in Index Futures
5 min read
5 min read

CME Micro E-mini Equity Index Futures Seen As Retail-Friendly Offering; Bitcoin Futures Update
5 min read
Investing Basics: Futures
5 min read

How Investors Can Use Futures to Hedge Against Market Downturns 5 min read
7 min read

Exploring a New Road: The Basics of Futures Margin & Strategies 7 min read
1 min read

Investor’s Manual: What Are Futures? 1 min read
11 min read

The Exciting World of Trading Treasury Bonds (Seriously) 11 min read
4 min read

Same Building Blocks, Different Products: Options on Futures Intro 4 min read
5 min read

Futures Margin Call Basics: What to Know Before You Lever Up 5 min read
5 min read

Burning Questions on Futures: Notional Value, Tick Size, and Other Contract Specs 5 min read
5 min read

Fun with Futures: Basics of Futures Contracts, Futures Trading 5 min read
7 min read

Dollar vs. World: Turn Down the Noise, Hear the Market Whisper 7 min read
4 min read

It’s Harvest Time: An Agriculture Investment Primer 4 min read
8 min read

All the World’s a Trade: Market Perspective Through Global Events 8 min read
4 min read

Can You Spot a “Weather Market?” Corn, Crude, Other Commodities 4 min read
4 min read

Maximize Efficiency with Futures? A Capital Idea 4 min read
4 min read

While You Weren’t Sleeping: Trading the Overnight Session 4 min read
4 min read

Can Big Jump In Metals Offer Stock Market Trading Clues? 4 min read
8 min read

Trading Futures: Futures Scalper’s Guide to the Galaxy 8 min read
3 min read

Trading Futures in an IRA? Getting Oriented to the Retirement Future 3 min read
2 min read

Futures 4 Fun: Hedging Against Tsunamis 2 min read
9 min read

How To Trade Futures In 3-D: Basis Trading 9 min read
4 min read

Advanced Traders: Are Futures in Your Future? 4 min read
3 min read

“F” is for Forecasting the Fed Funds Rate by Following Futures 3 min read
2 min read

Futures 4 Fun: A Survival Guide for Locked-Limit Futures 2 min read
4 min read

Sophisticated Traders: Consider Futures Spreads to Manage Risk 4 min read
5 min read

Unscrambling Futures Settlement: A Primer for the Neophyte 5 min read
4 min read

Trying Out Futures Options? Here are Key Differences vs. Equities 4 min read
3 min read

Teaching Goblins to Trade: Using Futures to Hedge Stocks 3 min read
2 min read

Floor Trader Pearls: Burned by Oil Rolls 2 min read
3 min read

Futures 4 Fun: Futures-Trading 3 min read
7 min read

VIX Futures: The Unfair Advantage 7 min read
2 min read

Sizing Up (and Breaking Down) a Futures Calendar Spread 2 min read
Page 1 of 2
Page 1 Page 2
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top