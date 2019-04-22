TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Personal Finance
  3. Taxes & Tax Planning
  4. Tax Forms

Tax Forms

Question about a 1099 or other tax form? New to filing taxes? This assortment of articles can help you stay on track as you navigate the annual square-up with Uncle Sam.
Non-U.S. Resident? How to Trade Stocks in an International Brokerage Account
3 min read
Non-U.S. Resident? How to Trade Stocks in an International Brokerage Account
3 min read
3 min read

Wash Sale Rules: Confusing Investors for 100 Years. But Not You. Not This Year.
3 min read
2 min read

Get the Lowdown: How to Handle a Corrected 1099
2 min read
2 min read

Tax-Filing Myth Buster: When 1099s Are Due for Brokerage Accounts
2 min read
6 min read

Tax Forms 101: Forms You Might Receive, Forms You Might File 6 min read
4 min read

Tax Tips for Traders: Form 8949 & Section 1256 Contracts 4 min read
5 min read

1099-DIV 101: The Basics of Dividend Income Forms & Taxes 5 min read
5 min read

305(c) Dividends: All of the Tax, None of the Cash 5 min read
4 min read

Understand Taxes on Options Trading & Info on Your 1099-B 4 min read
4 min read

Cost Basis Reporting for Taxes: 1099-B Reporting Requirements 4 min read
2 min read

Tax Liability in an IRA? Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI) 2 min read
2 min read

Form 1099-B: Get Covered with the Basics of Non-Covered Basis 2 min read
2 min read

Your Guided Tour Through the Consolidated 1099 Tax Form 2 min read
2 min read

Cost Basis: Covered Securities and Tax Implications Explained 2 min read
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top