TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Tools
  3. thinkorswim Platform

thinkorswim Platform

Looking for a powerful, innovative trading platform that streams across your desktop and mobile devices? That's thinkorswim®. Here's a selection of articles to help you navigate this professional-level trading platform.
Options Rolls: Tools to Adjust Your Trading Strategy
4 min read
Options Rolls: Tools to Adjust Your Trading Strategy
4 min read
TD Ameritrade Network
8 min read

thinkorswim® Tools: Top 5 Questions New Traders Ask About the Trading Platform
8 min read
5 min read

The Sweet Suite of thinkorswim® Tools: Simple, Powerful, Connected
5 min read
2 min read

TTM Squeeze Indicator: Technical Signals for Option Traders
2 min read
5 min read

thinkorswim® Trading Tools, Tips, & Tricks: Secrets from the Pros
5 min read
Place a Trade and Enter a Stop Loss on thinkorswim
8 min read

Ask the Trader: How Might My Long Option Perform? Using the Theoretical Price Tool 8 min read
5 min read

How to Find Stocks: Scanning the Universe of Stocks in 60 Seconds 5 min read
5 min read

Learn How to Trade Stocks: Trader and Investor Education 5 min read
4 min read

Tools for Traders: Trader TV, Chat Rooms, and Free Education on thinkorswim® 4 min read
5 min read

Screening Stocks with the Sizzle Index: Understanding Unusual Options Activity 5 min read
5 min read

React to Real-Time Tariff News with Expanded List of Overnight ETF Products from TD Ameritrade 5 min read
4 min read

Trading Earnings? Get Earnings Analysis on thinkorswim in a Single Snapshot 4 min read
4 min read

Lost at Sea? The Risk Profile Tool Can Be Your Message in a Bottle 4 min read
4 min read

Option Spread Order Entry: Options for Earnings 4 min read
5 min read

High/Low Graph: Stock Sentiment on thinkorswim Watchlists 5 min read
3 min read

thinkorswim® Trade Flash: Where to Look for Pro Trading Ideas 3 min read
3 min read

Backtesting with thinkOnDemand to Help Optimize Your Trading 3 min read
4 min read

Why Sleep When You Could Be Trading? New Extended Hours 4 min read
2 min read

Ask the Geek: Trading Education and Trading Tools 2 min read
5 min read

Let’s Get Technical: 3 Indicators to Help Find and Follow Trends 5 min read
3 min read

New Charting Tools: Advanced Time Frames and Extended Data 3 min read
2 min read

Confidence Boost: Tools to Help Hone Your Options Strategy 2 min read
2 min read

Ask the Geek—What’s with the Cloud and New Home Tab? 2 min read
2 min read

Trade Confidently with thinkorswim Fundamentals 2 min read
3 min read

How Do You Find Potential Opportunities in a Huge Market? Scan It 3 min read
1 min read

Monitor Tab on thinkorswim: Quick Access to Your Trading Activity 1 min read
3 min read

Assess Your Positions’ Risk with Beta Weighting on thinkorswim 3 min read
3 min read

Market Maker Move: A Handy Way to Monitor Possible Price Fluctuations 3 min read
4 min read

Can You Hear It? Hidden Market Activity with Volume Profile 4 min read
3 min read

Technical Drafting Class: Making Drawings Easy and Accessible 3 min read
1 min read

Company Profile Tool Provides Insight Into a Stock's Value 1 min read
4 min read

Swim Lessons: Asking ‘What If?’ With the Theoretical Price Tool 4 min read
2 min read

New Candlestick Pattern Tool on thinkorswim 2 min read
3 min read

Helpful Tools for Earnings Season (and the thinkorswim Challenge!) 3 min read
3 min read

Market Forecast: Stocks Break Winning Streak with Tight Range 3 min read
Page 1 of 2
Page 1 Page 2
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top