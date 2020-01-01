TD Ameritrade
With margin trading, you don't put up the entire notional value, but rather a fraction of it. This is known as leverage, and it can be a double-edged sword—magnifying both your gains and your losses as markets fluctuate. Learn about trading on margin before jumping in.
Managing the Strike Count: How to Avoid Good Faith Violations
5 min read
5 min read
5 min read
5 min read

Basics of Buying on Margin: What Is Margin Trading?
5 min read
5 min read
2 min read

Got Leverage? Portfolio Margin versus Regulation T Margin
2 min read
2 min read
6 min read

Portfolio Margin: How It Works and What You Need to Know
6 min read
6 min read

Interested in margin privileges?

Qualified margin accounts can get up to twice the purchasing power of a cash account when buying a marginable stock, but with added risk of greater losses.

Learn the potential benefits and risks of margin trading.
8 min read

Big Margin For The Masses: The Nuts And Bolts of Portfolio Margin
8 min read
5 min read

Shorting a Stock: Seeking the Upside of Downside Markets
5 min read
5 min read

The Double-Edged Sword of Margin: Know the Right Way & the Wrong Way
5 min read
8 min read

Beyond Margin Basics: Ways Investors & Traders May Apply Margin
8 min read
5 min read

Seeking a Flexible Line of Credit? Consider a Loan from a Margin Account
5 min read
5 min read

Eyeing the Downside: Three Ways to Short the Market
5 min read
5 min read

Using Margin Buying Power to Diversify Your Market Exposure
5 min read
6 min read

Playing Opposites: Why and How Some Pros Go Short on Stocks
6 min read
5 min read

Tips for Portfolio Diversification Amid Market Volatility
5 min read
4 min read

Risk and Reward: The Basics of Buying Stocks on Margin
4 min read
3 min read

Capiche: Portfolio Margin Part 4—Risk Management and Margins
3 min read
3 min read

Capiche? Portfolio Margin Part 3: Profit, Loss, and Expiration
3 min read
2 min read

Capiche? Portfolio Margin Part 2: Greeks, Unveiled
2 min read
2 min read

Capiche: Leverage Into A Margin World
2 min read
5 min read

Amp Up Your Trading With Margin and Leverage?
5 min read
3 min read

Capiche: Behold Portfolio Margin! Working with Total Position Risk
3 min read
