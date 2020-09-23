ETFs & Mutual Funds

TD Ameritrade
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow investors to buy or sell shares in the collective performance of an entire stock or bond portfolio or an index as a single security. A mutual fund is a professionally managed financial security that pools assets from multiple investors in order to purchase stocks, bonds, or other securities. Learn more about these types of funds here.
Putting Up a Good Defense: Defensive Sectors & Stocks Strategy for Investors
Putting Up a Good Defense: Defensive Sectors & Stocks Strategy for Investors
Investing for Your Life Cycle: Understanding Target Date Funds
Pick and Choose: How to Invest in Mutual Funds
What Are Money Market Funds? Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
Investing Basics: ETFs
Investing Basics: Mutual Funds
Wondering About Closed-End Funds? Learn a Few Basics Before Diving In 5 min read
Look Both Ways: What Are Leveraged and Inverse ETFs? 7 min read
Index Fund vs. Mutual Fund Showdown: Is There Room for Both at the Top? 5 min read
Smart-Beta ETFs: Alternative Portfolio Allocation Beyond Market Cap 5 min read
Looking for a Steady Stream? Consider Fixed-Income Mutual Funds 5 min read
Fund Expense Ratios: A Slice to Cover Operating Costs 5 min read
How to Use Dividend ETFs for Income or Reinvesting 5 min read
Back to Basics: What’s a Mutual Fund? 5 min read
Investor’s Manual: What Is an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)? 1 min read
Investor’s Manual: What Is a Mutual Fund? 1 min read
Aiming for a Diversified Portfolio: Investing in Mutual Funds 3 min read
It's Shopping Season: Ideas to Help You Choose ETFs 5 min read
Looking for a Potential Income Stream? Consider ETFs 5 min read
ETFs vs. Mutual Funds: Are You a Buy-and-Hold Investor or Active Trader? 5 min read
ETFs vs. Mutual Funds: A Side-By-Side Comparison 5 min read
Exchange-Traded Funds: Tips to Help Narrow Down Your Choices 3 min read
Pursuing Portfolio Balance? A Look at Exchange-Traded Funds 3 min read
Here’s Another Anchor for Diversification: ETFs 4 min read
Caution to the Wind…and Solar, Hydro and Geothermal? 4 min read
What You Need to Know about Money Market Reform 3 min read
Let the Money Flow: A Look at Active Vs. Passive Managed Funds 4 min read
Building Diversified Retirement Portfolios with Mutual Funds 5 min read
ETF Speed Dating: Chemistry to Compatibility to Commitment 6 min read
Income Investing with Exchange-Traded Funds: Can It Be Done? 5 min read
The Butterfly Effect: Using Intermarket Analysis and ETFs 5 min read
Small World with ETFs: Access Emerging and Frontier Markets 6 min read
Capiche: Chasing Sector Momentum With Fundamentals 2 min read
