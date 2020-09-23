TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Retirement
  3. Retirement Income
  4. Social Security

Social Security

Though some economists worry about its long-term viability, the Social Security program is eight decades old and remains a primary source of retirement income for many seniors. You can help maximize your Social Security benefits and learn about rule changes in the program.
Social Security Taxes: 3 Ideas to Help Minimize the Impact
5 min read
Social Security Taxes: 3 Ideas to Help Minimize the Impact
5 min read

Become a smarter investor with every trade

Learn more
5 min read

Social Security: How It Works and Strategies to Maximize Your Benefits 5 min read
3 min read

Social Security Age Chart: When to Start Drawing Benefits? 3 min read
3 min read

Retirees See 2.8% Social Security (COLA) Cost-of-Living Boost in 2019 3 min read
3 min read

Hard Rowing Ahead? The Future of Social Security & Your Retirement 3 min read
4 min read

Taking Social Security Early: Why It May Make Sense 4 min read
5 min read

If 52 Is My 62: Is Taking Early Retirement Right for Me? 5 min read
4 min read

Social Security: Patience May Help Boost Retirement Income 4 min read
4 min read

Why Wait? When It Comes to Social Security, Patience Can Pay 4 min read
4 min read

A Guide to Collecting Social Security on an Ex’s Record 4 min read
3 min read

Social Security Is Strained. How It Could Affect Your Retirement 3 min read
3 min read

How Revamped Social Security Rules Could Impact Retirees 3 min read
3 min read

Maximize Social Security Payments: Married Couples 3 min read
3 min read

How to Maximize Social Security Payments: Tips for Singles 3 min read
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top