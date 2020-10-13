TD Ameritrade
Alphabet Q3 Earnings: Advertising Prospects Thaw Just as Regulatory Risk Heats Up

COVID Considerations: Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines, Gilead Drug in Focus as Q3 Health Earnings Near

Teen Apparel Retailers See Pullback in Demand

Market News

5 min read

October Outlook: After a Shaky September, Volatility Looms Ahead of Election, Earnings

Daily Market Update

5:03 pm ET 10/26/20
Sick Leave: Market Suffers Steepest Decline in a Month as Stimulus Stalls, Caseloads Climb
By JJ Kinahan
Chief Market Strategist, TD Ameritrade
Morning Futures Briefing

8:40 am ET 10/26/20
Record Infections; Stalled Stimulus Talks Start the Week
By Stephanie Lewicky
Senior Manager, Trader Education, TD Ameritrade
Why Is the Stock Market Up When the Economy Is Down?

Stocks & Stock Sectors

Teen Apparel Retailers See Pullback in Demand

Opportunity Cost and Fixed Income Investing: Invest Now or Wait? 2 min read
To Your Investing Health: Stocks to Watch as the COVID-19 Fight Continues 5 min read
Portfolio Strategy

5 min read

It’s All Relative: Basics of Asset Allocation Valuations

Retirement Planning

CARES Act and Retirement Relief: No RMDs for 2020 5 min read

Social Security’s Projected Shortfall: An Age-by-Age Guide for Retirement Planning 5 min read
Is the FIRE Movement Burning Out? Financial Independence, Retire Early in 2020 5 min read
Investing Basics

It’s About the Algorithms: Is a Robo-Advisor Right for You? 5 min read

What Happens When the Stocks in an Index Change? 3 min read
How the Stock Market Works: What Are the Stock Market’s Key Drivers? 5 min read
Ticker Tape offers fresh insights about investment strategies for investors—whether they're tracking an individual stock or watching a major market index, such as the S&P 500 (SPX), the Dow 30 (DJX), or the Nasdaq 100 (NDX). We dig deep into diverse topics, including options trading, bond futures, retirement investing, 529 college savings plans, stock market volatility, investor research tools, and more.

