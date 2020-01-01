TD Ameritrade
Professional traders know that it can be an emotional endeavor. There are highs and lows, second-guessing, mental mistakes and more. Learn about the "trader brain" here.
Four Big Mistakes Even Experienced Traders Make and How to Avoid Them 6 min read Recommended for you

After-Hours Trading (or After-Hours Thinking About Trading): Managing the Overnight 5 min read Don’t Get Caught in a “Bull Trap”—Tips to Avoid Getting Tricked 5 min read Luck of the Draw? There's a Lot More to Trading and Investing than Luck 2 min read Managing Stress to Improve Trading Psychology 2 min read It's Not You, It's Me: Recovering From Mistakes 5 min read

Trade without risking a dime.

Practice analyzing, strategizing, and trading like nobody’s business with paperMoney® on the TD Ameritrade thinkorswim® platform.

Trade with Your Head, Not Your Heart: Develop a Trading Checklist 5 min read
Got Two Trading Minds? Check Your Brain for Cognitive Biases 4 min read
Think a Lagging Position May Come Back? May Want to Think Again 3 min read
Simple vs. Complex Trading: Which Works for Your Personality? 3 min read
Rescue from Emotion: Discipline Tips for Retirement Investors 5 min read
Trader Routines Revealed: Nothing Wrong With Good Habits 6 min read
Have You Practiced Your Trading This Week? 4 min read
Quiz: Find a Trading Approach to Match Your Personality 2 min read
How Three of the Worst Trades of All Time Went (Way) Down 3 min read
Mindful Trading: Learning How To Be Present When You Trade 2 min read
Confirmation Bias: When Good Results Lead to Bad Trades 2 min read
Trading Strengths and Weaknesses: What Are Yours? 2 min read
Creating Healthy Habits to Help Optimize Trading Performance 3 min read
Three Things That Keep Traders Awake at Night 7 min read
Psychology: Can Bull Markets Give You Bad Trading Habits? 5 min read
Think Positive: 11 Signs Your Trading is on the Right Track 3 min read
Three Strategies to Stop a Trading Losing Streak 3 min read
5 Trading Personalities: Find Your Strengths and Weaknesses 3 min read
How to Fix Trading Blunders You Don’t Even Know You’re Making 4 min read
Weekend Project: A Quick Study to Optimize Trading Performance 3 min read
Stock Market Psychology: Avoid Endowment Effect's Mental Trap 3 min read
Chronic Overtrader? We've Got Your Cure 3 min read
Are You Living to Trade or Trading to Live? 2 min read
Does Your Trading Style Fit Your (Real) Personality? 2 min read
Trading Wizards’ Lessons, Pt 2: Learning from Mistakes 2 min read
Lessons from Trading Wizards: There Are No Market Secrets 2 min read
Food for Thought: Breaking Through Your Mental Blind Spots 2 min read
Zone Defense: Finding Your Ultimate State of Mindfulness 3 min read
When to Sack Your Trading Plan: Five Reasons to Reconsider 4 min read
Overcoming Fear: Selling Naked Puts with Your Pants On 2 min read
