TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe

Household Finances

If you're trying to get control of your household finances, one way to do it is by creating a household budget. Learn about creative ways to find extra money, automate your payments, and cut back on spending. We also have a few tips on teaching your children about healthy financial habits.
5 min read Recommended for you

Distributions, Emergencies, and More: How to Plan and Prioritize Stock Sales 5 min read Recommended for you

The Birds and the Bees of Stocks and CDs: 4 Investing Lessons for Teens 3 min read How to Spot and Potentially Protect Against Financial Fraud 5 min read Financial Fraud and Your Aging Parents: How to Help Protect Them 7 min read How to Survive a Recession: What Millennials and Gen Z Can Teach Other Generations 5 min read April Is Financial Literacy Month: Why Education Never Stops for Investors 5 min read
4 min read

Types of Debt: Good Debt vs. Bad Debt? Try Healthy & Unhealthy Debt 4 min read
5 min read

Emotional Spending: Could a Financial Therapist Be a Key to Your Financial Health? 5 min read
4 min read

Rosie Revisited: How Women Can Harness Their Financial Power 4 min read
5 min read

Taboo Topic? Talking About Money with Your Kids & Managing Family Finances 5 min read
5 min read

5 Lessons Smart Parents Teach Their Kids About Money 5 min read
5 min read

Best Financial Advice Tips You May or May Not Have Gotten as a Kid 5 min read
4 min read

Closing the Great Divide: Gender Dynamics and Wealth Management 4 min read
3 min read

7 Financial Steps For Newlyweds 3 min read
4 min read

Spending, Saving, or Investing Your Bonus Money: How About All of the Above? 4 min read
5 min read

Investing Strategies: You Got That Bonus. What Are You Going to Do with It? 5 min read
5 min read

Single Households Are On the Rise. Could This Be the Next Investing Trend? 5 min read
3 min read

Caring for Your Finances When You’re Suddenly Single 3 min read
5 min read

Freelance Economy: How to Prepare for Financial Uncertainty 5 min read
5 min read

Focus on Women’s Finance: 5 Practices of Financially Smart Women 5 min read
3 min read

Financial Planning for Baby: What It Costs to Raise a Child 3 min read
5 min read

Second Marriage/Blended Family? How to Plan Your Financial Future Together 5 min read
3 min read

What to Do with Extra Money: 5 Ways to Put It to Work for You 3 min read
5 min read

So You’re Starting a Small Business. What’s Your Plan? 5 min read
5 min read

Part of a Multigenerational Home? Managing Household Finances 5 min read
5 min read

Tips for Raising Money-Smart Kids 5 min read
5 min read

Money Smart: Tips for Managing Expenses and Debt 5 min read
5 min read

One Income? 5 Ways to Help Stretch Your Money 5 min read
5 min read

College Loan Basics: Private Student Loans, Savings & More 5 min read
5 min read

Buying a Home? Rising Mortgage Rates Are One Consideration 5 min read
5 min read

Three Steps to Get Started with Financial Education 5 min read
5 min read

Financial Literacy Month: The Importance of Investor Education 5 min read
3 min read

Fraud Protection Targeted with Financial Industry Initiative 3 min read
3 min read

Thinking About a Career Change? Here Are Some Things to Consider 3 min read
3 min read

5 Financial Steps to Take When You're Flying Solo 3 min read
3 min read

Debt: A Zombie of a Problem 3 min read
Page 1 of 2
Page 1 Page 2
  1. Home
  2. Personal Finance
  3. Budgeting & Saving
  4. Household Finances
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top