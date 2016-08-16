Earnings Report: What Metrics Should You Be Checking?

Feeling confused by pages of tiny numbers in a company’s earnings report? Here are three metrics investors can easily find in quarterly data.
Feeling flustered as earnings data hit the screen day after day? Though the numbers can appear overwhelming, there are simple ways to interpret a company’s quarterly report without combing through page after page of tiny numbers and befuddling footnotes.
All that fine print can confuse investors, leaving them unclear of a company’s overall condition. After that, the temptation is to simply focus on the big number: Earnings per share. But that metric has issues of its own.
Investors should focus on revenue and be wary of putting too much faith in the earnings per share number, says Sam Stovall, Managing Director, U.S. Equity Strategist, S&P Global Market Intelligence. Companies can “fudge” on earnings per share by making various adjustments. “But it’s hard to get around reporting actual sales or revenues,” Stovall says.
Earnings per share isn’t as clear a number as revenue. A company can buy back shares, artificially inflating its EPS, for example. And there are various different types of EPS, including adjusted and generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which can throw some investors off. Getting a solid understanding may require time with a company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.
Revenue, on the other hand, is easy to track and gives an unfiltered view into exactly how the company’s products are doing. Although outside factors such as foreign currency effects and product pricing can play into the revenue figure, for the most part it’s unvarnished and transparent.
Beyond revenue, investors can learn a lot about a company by checking its quarterly cash flow and dividend ratio.
“Make sure you look at cash flow, because cash flow is the ability for a company to pay its bills,” Stovall says. “Some people are asset rich but cash poor, and you don’t want to be cash poor because you might be forced to liquidate assets below market value price. The same is true for companies. So for companies, cash flow per share is a very important metric. Not only is it the ability for a company to pay its bills, but also to pay its shareholders.”
Cash flow is the net amount of cash and cash equivalents moving into and out of a business. A negative cash flow isn’t necessarily bad, because it may reflect investment back into the business. A company can have a negative quarterly cash flow and still be considered cash healthy if reserves remain high. As with revenue, cash flow is hard for companies to manipulate in an earnings report. Some analysts think it’s the best way to judge the true financial heath of a company.
The other earnings benchmark, Stovall says, is dividend coverage ratio or payout ratio. This data tells investors what kind of cushion there is between EPS, cash flow per share and dividends per share.
For instance, if a company’s dividend per share is $1.50 but EPS is $2.50, that’s a whole dollar for cushion. In this case, the payout ratio is 60%.
“You don’t want to go much above 70% to 75% payout ratio,” Stovall says. “If a company falls briefly on hard times, it might have to slash or omit its dividend. So if you look at payout ratio and it’s substantially below earnings, it means the company still has a cushion.”
Though it may sound a bit old fashioned, picking up the phone can be one of the best ways to understand a company’s earnings report.
“One other thing to focus on and often the most helpful is to listen to the earnings conference call,” said JJ Kinahan, Chief Market Strategist at TD Ameritrade. “This can help you make sense of current numbers and the goals that the management team is laying out for the company. This can certainly help you shape your future investment ideas.”
Missed the call? Not a problem. Most companies post call transcripts on their investor relations web sites within a day or two of earnings. Sometimes, reading the transcript makes things even clearer than listening to the call itself, as investors can take things at their own pace and scroll through to find particular areas of interest.
Visit TD Ameritrade for more information and additional resources to help guide your trading and investing plans.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Commentary provided for educational purposes only.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.