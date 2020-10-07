Daily Market Update

We’re committed to helping you navigate the market impacts of COVID-19. Our news and expert commentary will keep you up-to-date on ever-changing market conditions, and our investor education can equip you with the solutions and strategies you need to weather current market volatility.
(Monday Market Close) Subtract almost all remaining hopes of a stimulus, add thousands of new COVID-19 cases, sprinkle in some pre-election volatility, and what do you get? A day like Monday on Wall Street.
Major stock indices took it on the chin, suffering their steepest spill in a month. By the end of the day, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) had surrendered most of October’s gains, and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) was above 33, its highest level since early September. A rising VIX often represents a warning signal, and it had stayed beneath the psychological 30 level for weeks.
The sector map was a virtual sea of red Monday, with only a few stocks in the Health Care and Utilities sectors lighting up green.
It all boils down to record levels of virus infections and investors pretty much throwing in the towel on any chance of a fiscal stimulus before the election. In fact, there’s talk that if we don’t get a jolt of federal money ahead of next Tuesday, it might be a long time coming, no matter which party emerges triumphant. There’s not a lot of optimism that a lame-duck Congress can accomplish much, so that could push things back all the way till after the inauguration.
