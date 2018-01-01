Trading Basics

TD Ameritrade
When you first set foot in a classroom, did you go straight to the graduate-level? Of course not. If you're learning how to trade stocks and other financial securities, you can start here.
5 min read Recommended for you

Arbitrage Camouflage: The Invisible Hand Keeping Stock, Bond, and Options Prices in Line 5 min read Recommended for you

Stocks for Beginners: Is Now the Time to Start Trading Stocks? 5 min read Financial Facepalms: Avoid These 7 Common Trading Mistakes 4 min read Trading Is Trading? Not Always—Know Differences Between Stocks & Futures 5 min read “Witching” Days Once Scared Retail Investors, But Now They Have More Options 5 min read The On/Off Ramp: Your Guide to the Trade Life Cycle, from Entry to Exit 3 min read

5 min read

Advanced Stock Order Types to Fine-Tune Your Market Trades
5 min read
5 min read

Basic Stock Order Types: Tools to Enter & Exit the Market
5 min read
5 min read

Stock Market Menagerie: Bulls vs. Bears, Unicorns, & the Animals of Wall Street
5 min read
3 min read

Trading Journal: How Writing Trades Down Can Offer Insight
3 min read
Investing Basics: Stocks
4:38
5 min read

How the Sneaker Trade Can Teach About Markets and Investing 5 min read
5 min read

Seeking Short Term Opportunities with a Swing Trading Strategy 5 min read
5 min read

That’s Fast! High-Frequency and Algorithmic Trading 5 min read
3 min read

What’s a Stock Exchange? U.S. and International Stock Markets 3 min read
5 min read

What Is a Bull Market vs. a Bear Market? It’s Not Just About Prices 5 min read
3 min read

History in Motion: What Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average? 3 min read
3 min read

After Hours: Trading Prep When the Markets Are Closed 3 min read
4 min read

Retail Trader: Should You Try to Trade Like a Billionaire? 4 min read
4 min read

As Market Structure Evolves, Adapt with These Stop-Order Strategies 4 min read
5 min read

The Power of Patience and the Four Stages of Stock Cycles 5 min read
3 min read

Where Does My Order Get Filled? A U.S. Stock Market Overview 3 min read
3 min read

How Do You Figure? Calculate Profit and Loss to Track Performance 3 min read
3 min read

Dino Wars: Trading in a Range versus Trading in a Trend 3 min read
2 min read

The First Hour of the Trading Day: Should You Avoid It? 2 min read
3 min read

How the 2% and 6% Rules Can Help With Risk Management 3 min read
3 min read

The Turtles Followed Trading Rules. What Are Yours? 3 min read
4 min read

No Carrier Pigeons Required: Old Trading Theories Live On 4 min read
2 min read

Trade Like a Turtle and Follow the Trend 2 min read
3 min read

Can Trading Be Taught? Ask Richard Dennis and His Turtles 3 min read
4 min read

On/Off Ramp, Pt 4: Exiting a Trade (’Tis Time to Say Goodbye) 4 min read
2 min read

Putting Your Best Trading Foot Forward in the New Year 2 min read
2 min read

Wanna Trade Big? How and When to Increase Your Position Size 2 min read
3 min read

Having a Plan: How to Treat Your Trading Like It's a Business 3 min read
2 min read

Market Swings: Why do Some Traders Love Market Volatility? 2 min read
2 min read

Finding Trading Mentors: Do You Need One, and Where to Look? 2 min read
2 min read

Preparing for the Trading Day With a Solid Morning Routine 2 min read
3 min read

Inside the Trading Day: Intraday Seasonality 3 min read
4 min read

Time to Be Friends with Bears as Well as Bulls? Trading Both Sides 4 min read
2 min read

Trading Around a Core Position: Methods and Mechanics 2 min read
3 min read

