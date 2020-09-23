Stocks & Stock Sectors

TD Ameritrade
The stock market isn’t a single entity—it’s made up of thousands of stocks, and other securities, that fall into sectors such as technology, financials, consumer staples and more. Learn more about these stocks and stock sectors here.
Teen Apparel Retailers See Pullback in Demand

To Your Investing Health: Stocks to Watch as the COVID-19 Fight Continues

Sheltering in Style: Home Renovation, Do-It-Yourself Demand Keep Hopping
Has COVID-19 Made Hemp, CBD, and Cannabis Stocks Go Up in Smoke?
Solar Stocks Heat Up: Could They Power Your Portfolio?
New Work(out)-From-Home Culture Is Getting Stronger At the Core
6 min read

Apple’s Core: Consumer Demand and Sentiment Offer Key Clues Ahead of Keynote
6 min read
5 min read

Electric Car Market Revs Up: Global Interest in the Fast Lane
5 min read
5 min read

Going the Social Distance: Summer Stocks for 2020 and COVID-19
5 min read
Investing Basics: Stocks

Become a smarter investor with every trade.
5 min read

Business Cycling: The Role of Economic Cycles in Sector Investing

3 min read

Which Companies Are Tracking to Gain in the At-Home Fitness Space?

5 min read

Growth vs. Value Stocks: Which Is Right for Right Now?

5 min read

Homebound: Do Temporary Remote Workforces Shift to a Permanent Work-From-Home State?

5 min read

Eating In: COVID-19, Dining Trends, and Your Portfolio

2 min read

Portfolio Buzz: What's Brewing in the Coffee Industry?

3 min read

Eating on the Cheap: How Some Dollar Stores See Sales Surge
5 min read

Employee Stock Compensation Plans and Market Downturns
3 min read

Grab Your Controller: Social Distancing Brings First-Time Gamers to the Table
5 min read

Not Just Fun and Games: How Esports Could Offer Potential Investment Opportunities
3 min read

How COVID-19 Is Sparking DIY Home Renovation
3 min read

What Impact Will COVID-19 Potentially Have on the Travel Industry?
5 min read

Impact Investing: Clean & Renewable Energy and Your Portfolio
5 min read

Streaming Company Wars: What to Add to Your Investing Watch List
5 min read

Sweet Stocks to Ask to Be Your Valentine
5 min read

The Highs (and Lows) of Cannabis in 2019 and What the Smoke Signals Predict for 2020
5 min read

Out of This World: Is Space a New Twist on Frontier Investing?
5 min read

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Stocks: Is It Time for Your Portfolio to Go Sober?
5 min read

Halloween Stocks Could Offer a Treat for Your Portfolio
5 min read

FAANGS? That's So 2016: Now It's All About BATS, WATCH, and MVPs
5 min read

Public Offering: What to Consider with IPOs and DPOs
2 min read

Investment Clubs: The New Old-Fashioned Hangout
5 min read

Cannabis Industry Seeing Growing Interest
2 min read

Back-to-School Season Means Shopping for Kids—and Your Portfolio?
5 min read

Looking for Summertime Portfolio Sizzle? Market Sectors to Watch
5 min read

Fourth of July Pop, Boom, and Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks to Consider
5 min read

Investing in Meat Alternatives & Plant-Based Companies: Opportunities and Risks
5 min read

High Risk? Cannabis Sector's Legal Conflict Puts Investors in Haze
5 min read

How to Invest in Cannabis as the Industry Matures
5 min read

IPOs: Considerations When Investing in Newly Public Companies
5 min read

What to Know About Stock Market Corrections
1 min read

Investor's Manual: What Is a Stock?
5 min read

Making the Most of Your Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP)
5 min read

The Basics of IPOs: Some Things You Should Know Before Investing
3 min read

Buy What You Know: Does it Apply to Investing in IPOs?
5 min read

IPOs: Do They Live up to the Hype?
