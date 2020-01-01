TD Ameritrade
When you look at a chart, do you see predictive power, or do you just see a visual representation of highs and lows; ebbs and flows? Learn about chart types and how you might use them.
Cool Scripts: Create a Stock Momentum Tool with a Twist 3 min read Recommended for you

Charts That Rule the World: A thinkorswim® Special Focus 5 min read How Strong Is the Trend? Try the Average Directional Index (ADX) 3 min read Too Near-Sighted? Trading Multiple Time Frames Matters 4 min read Keeping Your Trends Close with Moving Average Crossovers 5 min read How to Read Stock Charts: Trusty Technical Analysis for Traders 10 min read
Easy Coding for Traders: Build Your Own Indicator 5 min read
The Santa Claus Rally: Do You Believe in Stock Seasonality? 7 min read
DIY Technical Analysis: Trading Chart Basics 4 min read
Overbought or Oversold Stocks: Stochastic Oscillators Can Help Time Trades 4 min read
Getting False Charting Signals? Try Out Indicators Off the Grid 5 min read
Identifying Continuation Patterns with Candlestick Charts 4 min read
Finding Trend Reversal Patterns with Japanese Candlestick Charts 5 min read
Candlestick Charting: New Old-Fashioned Technical Analysis 2 min read
Line, Bar, and Candlestick: Three Chart Types for Traders 4 min read
Storm Watching: Chart Patterns That Could Portend a Reversal 4 min read
Can You Nail Market Turns with Reversal Hammer Chart Patterns? 3 min read
Getting Friendly with Trends: Drawing and Applying Trendlines 3 min read
Candlestick Charting: Five Ways to Avoid Getting Burned 2 min read
Long Tooth, Busted Jaw: Three Signs a Trend May End 6 min read
Technical Indicators 4x4: Build Your Base 5 min read
How to Use Chart Divergences as Leading Indicators 5 min read
Seeking Your Friend the Trend? Try Charting Linear Regression 3 min read
Futures For Fun: A Tool to Help Spot Tops And Bottoms 2 min read
Active Traders: Bread-and-Butter Chart Setups to Your Taste? 2 min read
Indicator Throw Down: Trend-Following Vs. Range-Based 3 min read
Charting Basics: Channel Surfing & Connecting the Dots 3 min read
Charting Basics: Making Sure You Stay On-Trend 3 min read
Gear Head: A Tool For Finding Chart Patterns Among the Noise 1 min read
Cool Scripts: Create Your Own Dow-to-Gold Ratio 3 min read
Keeping Your Trends Close with Moving Average Crossovers 5 min read
Easy Coding for Traders; How to Build Your Own Indicator 10 min read
How to Muck Up a Chart: Four Stock-Charting Taboos 6 min read
Using MACD And Taking the Long View 2 min read
Stock Charting 101: Even Investors Can Use Technical Analysis 5 min read
Stock Charting Tips: Leading the Charge with Bull Flag Patterns 2 min read
