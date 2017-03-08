No Carrier Pigeons Required: Old Trading Theories Live On

Does it seem like you need to learn lots of fancy new acronyms to understand how to trade? Some older trading theories are somewhat less complex and still hav
We recently discussed some of the technical indicators that many professional traders harness to determine their opinion of a stock’s valuation and decide when to buy and sell. That article covered some pretty complex stuff, including the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI), the stochastic oscillator, and the Commodity Channel Index (CCI).
Those techniques, although somewhat arcane, might be seen as the logical outcome of a process that began more than 100 years ago with the birth of modern trading philosophies. That was when some trading methods still used today got started.
“Technology played a big role in the development of trading techniques starting about a century ago by allowing stock quotes to be observed in near real time with a ticker tape machine,” said Devin Ekberg, CFA. “Previously, quotes were sent via telegraph and even carrier pigeons.”
How did traders ply their craft back in those early days, when non-avian technology first allowed trading philosophies to develop but before modern computing led to complex theories identified by obscure acronyms? Do any of the old ways still work?
Let’s look at a few methods from days of yore that remain relevant even now.
“We took a look at some of the old sayings,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for CFRA.
One way to trade that doesn’t require learning any fancy trading terms is simply gathering up the previous year’s winning market segments.
Stovall experimented with this, going back to the start of 1991. He found that if someone bought all the stocks in the 10 best-performing sub-sectors from the previous year in equal amounts on December 31 each year, that investor would have outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) average growth rate by more than 4.5% a year. This strategy delivered a 12% compound rate of growth over that time period versus 7.4% for the SPX.
“When it comes to momentum, you typically want to buy last year’s winners, not last year’s losers,” Stovall said.
How can the average investor put together such a momentum strategy besides combing through the sector results? Stovall advises looking for sub-sector ETFs to make the picking easier.
OK. We’ve all heard that tired phrase, “Sell in May and go away.” Is there any truth to it? It’s not an exact science, but that doesn’t mean seasonal trading is something to sniff at.
Stovall advises investors to look at seasonal patterns to understand the market’s historic behavior.
“Don’t retreat; rotate,” Stovall said. “Traditionally, the market does better between November and April, but defensive sectors like health care and consumer staples tend to do better between May and October.”
It’s important to note, however, that these seasonal effects are backward-looking, not forward-looking, and thus are no guarantee of what may happen in the future.
One way to insult an old idea is to call it “horse and buggy thinking,” meaning that it probably came from a time before automobiles. But the Dow theory, pioneered by Charles H. Dow, the co-founder of Dow Jones & Company, who died in 1902, still enjoys a following even 100 years later.
Dow recognized a certain “rhythm” within his Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI). Notably, he observed periods of trends where highs and lows occurred in a successive series (higher highs/higher lows for uptrends, and lower highs/lower lows for downtrends). The series he observed is the common zigzag pattern that most people see on their charts today, and by learning how uptrends and downtrends tend to work, investors can sometimes use these long-term price movements to decide how to trade the market. Here are more details about how Dow theory works.
From a high-level perspective, Dow framed market movements in terms of primary trends, which referred to moves in the direction of the long-term trend, and secondary trends, which referred to smaller pullbacks in a counter-direction. He noted that secondary trends or pullbacks tended to be one of three magnitudes: one-third (33%), half (50%), or two-thirds (67%) of the primary trend. Modern technicians further refined these levels as Fibonacci levels (38.2% and 61.8%, for example).
“It was among the first modern studies to propose that stock price patterns could be insightful when looking at future price moves,” said Ekberg.
But remember, no theory, however good it may seem, should be substituted for rigorous research and analysis. Technical trading, and even just trading, are not for everyone. Some will choose to be “investors” rather than “traders.” Investors may want to consider consulting a financial advisor to help put together and manage their portfolios.
That said, these three old-fashioned trading methods still have a following, and none requires carrier pigeons. Who said you had to learn any fancy acronyms?
thinkorswim® is an advanced platform and so much more. It’s your entry into a holistic trading experience brought to you by TD Ameritrade.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
CFRA is separate from and not affiliated with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services or policies.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.