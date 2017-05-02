The First Hour of the Trading Day: Should You Avoid It?

Should you be active during the first hour of the trading day? Or might it be better to wait for a calmer period? The answer may depend on a few factors.
Technology has turned us into a non-stop, 24/7 society. News and information flow never ceases, and you can buy almost anything you want, anytime you want, from the convenience of your smartphone. And yet, the stock market is still only open for 6 1/2 hours a day, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.
Not all market hours are created equal—particularly the first—and if you're a trader, you need to decide if it makes sense for you to be active as soon as the opening bell rings, or if the first hour should be on your “avoid” list.
The first hour of trading stands out from the rest because of the unique market mechanics that surround it. Overnight news flow often creates a pent-up demand for buy and sell orders, which get submitted pre-market and are queued up and ready to execute as soon as the bell rings, often making trading during this time chaotic.
And this first-hour phenomenon can get supercharged when it comes to Mondays. Take a look at the hourly chart of most stocks or ETFs, and you’ll likely see that much of the weekly volume occurs in the first hour on Monday. The extra time between the close on Friday and Monday’s open allows for more potential market-moving news and events to develop, which in turn may increase the number of participants who want to submit buy and sell orders.
This rush to execute often creates exaggerated moves out of the gate, many of which may not hold and could possibly retrace later in the day. So does it even make sense to trade during the first hour? Well, like most things related to the stock market, there’s not a one-size-fits-all answer to that question.
Generally speaking, day traders need volatility to make money, and the first hour on Monday can be volatile. So, if you’re an experienced trader looking for short-term plays, you might consider being active at that time. But for longer-term investors, the Monday open might be a time to sit back and wait until things settle out before getting involved.
When it comes to the rest of the week, though, because the market is closed only during those overnight hours, fewer orders may be lined up for execution at the open, so it might only be a few minutes before the market calms down.
And we’re not just talking about opening orders here. If you’re closing out a position, either because a profit target or a loss tolerance level has been hit, the first hour of the trading day can be a bit hairy. Using market orders during this time of day can sometimes lead to price slippage. And just because the market trades at your price, a limit order doesn’t guarantee execution. And remember, a stop market order will not guarantee an execution at or near the activation price. Once activated, a stop market order competes with other incoming market orders.
If you feel that you must trade during the first hour, you may be more comfortable trading well-capitalized, liquid stocks, perhaps those with average daily volume of a million shares a day or more. These stocks generally have tighter bid and ask spreads, and may be better able to absorb the initial burst of buy and sell orders.
Get trading access at many levels, from device-optimized mobile apps to the professional-grade platform thinkorswim®.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.