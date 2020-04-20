TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. About Ticker Tape
  3. Contributors
  4. Jennifer Waters

Jennifer Waters

Jennifer Waters
Ticker Tape Contributor

About Jennifer Waters

Jennifer Waters is an award-winning, Chicago-based writer who has covered business and personal finance for more than two decades. She has written regular columns for MarketWatch and The Wall Street Journal, and is a regular contributor to local and national TV and radio stations.

Get Jennifer’s perspective

Indoor Shopping Maul: COVID-19 Seems to Be Expediting Retail Trends September 24, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Jennifer Waters

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, many indoor shopping malls—and the retailers who filled the space—were already suffering from the shift to e-commerce. The virus seems to be speeding up the transition away from the legacy indoor mall.

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
Macro-Momentum: Is “Don’t Fight the Fed” Still a Sound Investing Strategy? August 31, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Jennifer Waters

Don't fight the Fed. It's an old Wall Street adage, but is it prudent to structure a portfolio around macroeconomic policy intentions? And how would you do it, anyway? Here's a rundown.

5 min read  |  Investment Guidance
Ready for a New Office? Sanitizing Stations, Touch-Free Doors, and Other Trends August 13, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Jennifer Waters

The coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of many office buildings and shifted workers to an at-home environment. Going forward, offices will still be the norm for many businesses, but the look and feel may never be the same.

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
Window Shopping Could Have New Meaning as Brick-and-Mortar Retail Restarts June 24, 2020 11:24 AM   |  Jennifer Waters

As states begin lifting stay-at-home orders and shopping centers start to open up, many will be sporting a different look. But what about investments in retailers and related real estate investment trusts (REITs)? Here's what you might expect.

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
CARES Act Stimulus Checks Are on the Way. Should You Spend or Save? April 23, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Jennifer Waters

The CARES Act, designed to help an economy brought to its knees by the novel coronavirus pandemic, includes stimulus checks for U.S. taxpayers whose income falls below a threshold. Wondering what to do with yours?

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
Streaming Company Wars: What to Add to Your Investing Watch List March 12, 2020 1:09 PM   |  Jennifer Waters

As millions of cable subscribers have cut the cord in favor of streaming services over the past few years, the competition has heated up, leaving both investors and subscribers confused. Here’s what to look for.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Closing the Great Divide: Gender Dynamics and Wealth Management August 21, 2019 10:15 AM   |  Jennifer Waters

In the past, it used to be that women handled the household spending but men handled the finances. Fortunately, that's changing. But a gender pay gap, combined with longevity trends, should make financial literacy a front-burner priority for women.

4 min read  |  Household Finances
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top