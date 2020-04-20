Jennifer Waters is an award-winning, Chicago-based writer who has covered business and personal finance for more than two decades. She has written regular columns for MarketWatch and The Wall Street Journal, and is a regular contributor to local and national TV and radio stations.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, many indoor shopping malls—and the retailers who filled the space—were already suffering from the shift to e-commerce. The virus seems to be speeding up the transition away from the legacy indoor mall.
Don't fight the Fed. It's an old Wall Street adage, but is it prudent to structure a portfolio around macroeconomic policy intentions? And how would you do it, anyway? Here's a rundown.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of many office buildings and shifted workers to an at-home environment. Going forward, offices will still be the norm for many businesses, but the look and feel may never be the same.
As states begin lifting stay-at-home orders and shopping centers start to open up, many will be sporting a different look. But what about investments in retailers and related real estate investment trusts (REITs)? Here's what you might expect.
The CARES Act, designed to help an economy brought to its knees by the novel coronavirus pandemic, includes stimulus checks for U.S. taxpayers whose income falls below a threshold. Wondering what to do with yours?
As millions of cable subscribers have cut the cord in favor of streaming services over the past few years, the competition has heated up, leaving both investors and subscribers confused. Here’s what to look for.
In the past, it used to be that women handled the household spending but men handled the finances. Fortunately, that's changing. But a gender pay gap, combined with longevity trends, should make financial literacy a front-burner priority for women.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
