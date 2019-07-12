Alex Coffey is the co-Host of Fast Market on the TD Ameritrade Network program. Alex’s main role at TD Ameritrade is Senior Specialist of
Client and Market Structure Insights. Alex has a background in financial
markets and market structure.
Having been with TD Ameritrade since 2014, he
was previously a Senior Specialist on the Retail Trade Desk and Client Services
departments.
Coffey graduated from the University of
Nebraska-Lincoln with a double major in Finance and Accounting and a double
minor in Math and Economics. He holds his Series 7, 63, 3, and 34 U.S.
securities industry licenses.
Selling covered calls and cash-secured puts can help investors generate additional income, increase their probability of success, decrease their volatility of returns, and lower their overall risk when compared to buying stock.
As the sports world comes back to prominence after the coronavirus-related shutdown, sports betting stocks have gotten considerable attention. Interested in this sector? Here's a play-by-play for investors.
Electric vehicle sales are poised to shift into a higher gear, and the coronavirus pandemic likely will be a speed bump, not a stop sign.
Looking to pick stocks worth trading? You can lay the groundwork for a sound stock selection strategy with a few relatively simple components.
Every quarter, the Fed provides a “dot plot” that shows its monetary policy projections for the next several years. Investors can glean the Fed’s thinking by “connecting the dots.”
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
