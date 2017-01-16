Quiz: Find a Trading Approach to Match Your Personality

There are many approaches to achieving success as a trader. Find one that fits your personality.
Developing a trading style consistent with your personality may be an important factor in trading success. After all, there are a variety of trading approaches and many ways to potentially make money in the financial markets. Because there is no one "holy grail," different approaches may work better for different people.
If you've ever taken one of those online personality quizzes that tells you your power animal, sci-fi movie character, or who would play you in the movie of your life based on your answers to a few questions, you can potentially apply those same questions to determine your trading personality.
Sometimes the best clues about the trading approach suited to you may be no farther away than your closest mirror. But if you've got a hankering to seek within in the hopes of improving your trading results, there are many personality tests out there that might offer insights.
If you’re interested in a full test, there are plenty of options online. But here’s a quick, five-question quiz to get you started.
If you answered yes to question one: You might want to consider automated or systematic trading approaches. You can purchase off-the-shelf systems or create your own algorithms if you like. With the number of “big data” sets available, back-testing and tweaking has never been more accessible.
If you answered yes to question two: Consider studying charts and learning about technical analysis. Visual, creative, and intuitive people sometimes gravitate toward a trading approach that involves reading the charts and using visual stimuli to help make trading decisions.
If you answered yes to question three: Consider your trading time frame. Short-term, intraday trading could be a good fit for you. But it may not be wise to shoot first and ask questions later. It is prudent to ask the questions ahead of time.
If you answered yes to question four: You may well be a weekend warrior. You can check the markets at night and study and prepare trades on the weekend. Consider a longer-term, trend-following approach. You can use your spare time to study market action, identify potential longer-term trend opportunities, and even plot out entry points, target levels, and stop-loss levels ahead of time.
If you answered yes to question five: Consider using fundamental analysis to determine which candidates might fit your portfolio, and to help you select your entry and exit points.
It may just take some time and exploration to find the approach that matches your own personal comfort zone. Remember, all investments involve risk, including potential loss of principal. Be sure to consider all relevant risk factors and your own personal financial situation before trading.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.