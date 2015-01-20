TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Trading
  3. Trading Strategies
  4. Trading Psychology

Food for Thought: Breaking Through Your Mental Blind Spots

Practicing mindfulness can help traders maintain a sharper focus, avoid snap judgments, and make better decisions.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/
2 min read
Photo by

In a recent study, Harvard University researchers determined that some 47% of people performing any given task found their minds drifting to other subjects.

There’s a lesson here for traders. Specifically, the importance of maintaining laser-focused attention on the here and now. Given everything competing for our attention these days, that’s easier said than done. What's a wandering trading mind to do?

Practicing “mindfulness” could be the answer, according to trader and clinical psychologist Gary Dayton. His new book, Trade Mindfully: Achieve Your Optimum Trading Performance with Mindfulness and Cutting-Edge Psychology, explores this and other related gray matters.

Mindfulness, as Dayton sees it, is the “state [of] a mind that sees what is happening in the present moment without judgment.” For traders who master mindfulness, “attention becomes sharper and you begin to see things in the chart much more clearly,” he said. “It helps us stay in the present, the here and now. Our minds are frequent flyers to the future and the past.”

In his book, Dayton examines how a variety of mental blind spots adversely affect traders. He offers a few pointers to avoid these traps. Some highlights:

  • The recency effect. This is the tendency to weigh most recent events more heavily when making a decision. A trader who has had three losses in a row, for example, might hesitate on the fourth trade because the mind is saying “this will be a loss too,” Dayton writes.
  • Loss aversion. Humans are naturally averse to losses, which we tend to experience more often (or perceive that we do) than wins. In trading, this could contribute to cutting winners short because of a fear of losing that profit.
  • Representativeness, or the appearance effect. Humans often make decisions based on appearances without making a detailed, longer-view analysis. “A trader is looking at a chart and sees a bull flag [technical pattern] and says ‘Oh, that's a great bull flag, let's go in and buy the market.’ But, it could be a good bull flag, or it could be occurring at the end of the trend, but we don't take that into account."
  • Base rate neglect. This is the tendency to ignore the odds. Every trade has a probability of winning and losing. Traders can become seduced by the recency effect and ignore the base rate or the odds of the trade (see figure 1 for further suggestions on how to counter these effects).
undefined

FIGURE 1: MIND OVER MATTER. How to maintain mental sharpness when trading? Putting pen or pencil to paper and keeping good records is one key step. Source: Gary Dayton. For illustrative purposes only.

Generally speaking, mindfulness “helps traders stay focused and helps to tone down all the mental chatter and emotional response,” Dayton said. His book also includes worksheets and forms traders can use to apply these and many more concepts to actual trading.
Print
Ticker Tape Editors
By Ticker Tape Editors
TD Ameritrade

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Four Big Mistakes Even Experienced Traders Make and How to Avoid Them 6 min read After-Hours Trading (or After-Hours Thinking About Trading): Managing the Overnight 5 min read Don’t Get Caught in a “Bull Trap”—Tips to Avoid Getting Tricked 5 min read
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top