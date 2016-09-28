Confirmation Bias: When Good Results Lead to Bad Trades

Confirmation bias can cause investors to take large risks. Learn how to tame confirmation bias and stay centered in your investing approach.
Let’s take a look at a psychology mistake many of us fall into in the stock market and in our personal lives—something we should seek to minimize or even eliminate. This nemesis is confirmation bias.
Confirmation bias can be complex and nuanced, but for our purposes, we’ll define it as determining whether an action or decision was sound after the fact—based only upon the results.
Here’s a simple example to illustrate the dangers of confirmation bias. Imagine that you take a trip to Las Vegas and after checking into the hotel, you decide that you want to play some roulette, a fairly straightforward game where players place bets on individual numbers or on the colors black or red.
Suppose you wager that the number five will come up on the next spin, and for the stakes, you put up everything. All your money, your car, your house, the kid’s college fund, your 401(k), and anything else you have of value. The croupier spins the wheel one way, rolls the ball the other way, and when it lands, it falls on five. You win big.
Great. But the problem is, even though you won, this was a bad bet on many levels. First off, your risk was much too big. If you lost, you would’ve been wiped out. Second, the odds were against you. There is only a 1 in 35 chance of hitting a single number in roulette, meaning you only had a 2.63% chance of success.
Confirmation bias in this example might mean mean justifying the roulette bet simply because you won. In the stock market, investors often do the same thing, assuming that since they profited on a given trade, the rationale for entering it was sound.
Confirmation bias can allow you to ignore flaws in a trading methodology, or even the lack of a methodology. This is common in bull markets, when investors may think they’re making money because of skill instead of the simple fact that overall, most stocks are moving up.
The danger with confirmation bias is that although you might continue to win for a while, eventually your luck, or the bull market, will end, and when it does, the damage to your profit and loss can be dramatic.
One important way you can guard against confirmation bias is by tracking your trades in a journal. This gives you an objective history of your trade data, one you can review to see if your methods are sound or if you need to adjust them.
Ultimately, traders and investors are prone to confirmation bias because we want to win and are naturally drawn to anything that positively reinforces that need. In the stock market, though, it’s not about the number of times you win. It’s the way you manage your winners versus losers that will lead you to success.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.