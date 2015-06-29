Active Traders: Bread-and-Butter Chart Setups to Your Taste?

Learn how bread-and-butter chart setups help active traders embrace effective boredom, taking the emotional ups and downs out of the process.
In the 30 years that markets have been in my life, I’ve met a lot of active traders. And yet I’m still impressed when I find one who can successfully trade with a deep roster of chart setups. The fact is, those types—the Michael Jordans of trading—are one in a million. Does that mean the rest of the trading pack isn’t skilled? Far from it.
Many skilled traders get there by sticking to a select few chart setups. They call them their bread-and-butter trades—those that they’ve become comfortable using. For many, it’s a short list. And there’s nothing wrong with that.
There are a number of factors to consider when developing your own bread-and-butter list. It may start with repeatability, such as a chart pattern that is commonly found across multiple time frames and that you can trade on a regular basis. Your bread-and-butter setup should also provide a favorable risk/reward ratio.
Finally, a bread-and-butter trade should have clear criteria for failure, leaving no question about when to close it out and move on.
Perhaps the most important thing to remember is that your bread-and-butter setups should be in sync with your trading style. You can experiment with a number of setups to see which work best with your particular trading personality. But here are a few common approaches to consider.
FIGURE 1: COLOR GUARD. A high, tight flag pattern is characterized by a rapid rise in price followed by a pullback into a narrow consolidation range. The security either moves sideways or drifts down slightly. Volume tends to dry up on the pullback (lower window). A buy can be considered when price breaks above the top of the flag (blue line, top window). Chart source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
FIGURE 2: ABOUT FACE. When a stock is short-term overbought and moves into a long-term resistance level, it’s common to see a sharp reversal. In this example, volume (lower window) spikes as it becomes overextended from the base (blue arrows). A common bread-and-butter trade would be to wait for the price to break above long-term resistance (red line) and then short the stock if it reverses below that. The opposite trade can be made when a short-term oversold stock moves into a long-term support level. Chart source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
FIGURE 3: SIDEWAYS IS TELLING, TOO. Here, a stock in a well-defined uptrend has paused, pulled back, and then “based” sideways in a tight range. This range typically indicates a potential buying signal (a break above the top red bar, upper window), and when the setup would fail (a break below the bottom red bar). Chart source: TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
A word to the wise: Embrace the tedium. That’s right, boredom can be a trader’s friend. When “boring” becomes mechanical, guesswork is reduced and emotions stay out of the way. Bread and butter is comforting, just as you might expect.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.