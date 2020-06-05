Building a Long-Term Investment Portfolio? Get Your Power Tools, Calculators, & Resources

Building a long-term investing portfolio includes defining goals, establishing asset allocation, and managing a portfolio. Whether you're entirely self-directed or you enlist the help of a professional, here are some tools to help.
Did you take a shop class when you were in school—maybe you made a shelf or a lamp? That experience might have been your first taste of whether you’re a do-it-yourself type or an off-the-shelf type. And maybe that helped you decide whether your first furniture would come with 200 pieces and an instruction booklet, or in one piece from a delivery truck.
You might draw a similar parallel to your financial life. When building a long-term investment portfolio, many investors choose to do it themselves, using all the latest tools to help not only with the building but also with the monitoring and potential reshuffling. Other investors prefer to get help from a financial pro. And then there’s the hybrid approach, which combines self-directed investing and investment guidance on an as-needed basis.
Not sure which one best describes you? Read on. The good news: no matter which type of investor you are, and wherever you are in your long-term investment journey, the power tools (and resources) are at your disposal, ready to help you figure out goals, asset allocations, and portfolio management techniques.
Retirement Calculator. Many investors start the process of planning a long-term portfolio by using a retirement calculator to help them refine specific goals. Dara Luber, senior manager, retirement at TD Ameritrade, recommended the TD Ameritrade Retirement Calculator as a tool that can help. “To get started, locate the Retirement Calculator on the TD Ameritrade website, launch the tool, and follow the instructions every step of the way,” Luber said.
To get a better grasp on your overall portfolio, you might consider gathering all your long-term assets. This means collecting statements for bank accounts, brokerage accounts, and retirement accounts.
“It can be beneficial to consolidate accounts to make management easier,” Luber pointed out. For example, you may have an old 401(k) from a previous employer, an IRA at the bank, and your current retirement plan from work. You can leave these accounts where they are, possibly consolidate them into your existing retirement plan, or move them all into a single account like a rollover IRA.
IRA Selection Tool. Eligibility for either a traditional or Roth IRA can vary depending on several factors, including your age and income level and to what extent you participate in an employer-sponsored plan. With the IRA Selection Tool, you’re a few short questions away from learning which plan might make the most sense for you.
Portfolio X-Ray. Most financial pros recommend diversifying your portfolio—seeking an allocation of traditional assets such as stocks and fixed income ("bonds"), and perhaps alternative assets such as commodities or real estate. So, for example, you might choose 60% stocks, 30% bonds, and 10% alternatives. And within your target asset class allocations, you might want additional diversification, such as international, or you might want to overweight or underweight certain sectors. It all depends on your goals, risk tolerance and investment time horizon.
To help you pinpoint your allocation, consider using the Portfolio X-Ray tool on the TD Ameritrade website. See figure 1 below.
Once you’ve defined your goals, collected your assets, determined your asset allocation, and diversified your portfolio, you’ve done a lot of the heavy lifting. The next step is managing your portfolio, which involves periodic reviews and potential rebalancing to keep your investments aligned with your goals and risk tolerance.
For investment guidance for your unique goals, get our custom support and recommendations from TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC.*
After all, your best strategy should start with you.
Building and maintaining a self-directed portfolio works great for many investors, but others who don’t have the time, energy, or acumen to manage all of their own investments might prefer the offerings of a professional money manager. When using a pro, you can still choose your own level of participation. “At a minimum, you’ll likely want to set your own investing goals and risk tolerance levels,” said Keith Denerstein, director of investment products and guidance at TD Ameritrade.
When seeking financial guidance, two common routes are financial advisors and managed portfolio solutions—which might include a bit of automated investing (aka “robo investing”).
Financial Professional. Denerstein pointed out that an investor might choose to work with an advisor on a strategy toward pursuing certain goals, but executing the strategy within a portfolio might be the responsibility of the advisor. “A financial professional can provide convenience by saving an investor the time required to stay in touch with the market and research trades,” he added. An advisor might also help you navigate certain life events or changes to your financial outlook.
Interested in connecting with a financial advisor? The TD Ameritrade AdvisorDirect® referral program may be a good starting point. The service can introduce you to an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).
Managed Portfolios. Sometimes a guidance solution includes a blend of automated investing and human support. For example, managed portfolios available through TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC, let you choose the level of guidance that’s right for you—from the fully automated, low-cost, low-minimum-investment Essential Portfolios to the higher-touch Selective Portfolios and Personalized Portfolios offerings.
Long-term investing starts with setting goals, and not just any goals but SMART investment goals. Know what you want to get out of your investments and try to be precise. Next, make sure you allocate your assets according to your risk tolerance and time horizon.
There are numerous resources and tools to help you set goals, determine asset allocation, and manage your portfolio. Finally, risk management and a long-term perspective can help you stay on track. If you choose to do things on your own, make sure you utilize all the tools today’s platforms offer. And should you need a hand, know that access to financial professionals is right at your fingertips.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Under no circumstances should participation by a certain independent advisor in AdvisorDirect be considered an endorsement or recommendation by TD Ameritrade for that particular independent advisor. Brokerage transactions executed through TD Ameritrade are subject to standard transaction charges.
Before rolling over a 401(k) to an IRA, be sure to consider your other choices, including keeping it the former employer’s plan, rolling it into a 401(k) at a new employer, or cashing out the account value keeping in mind that taking a lump sum distribution can have adverse tax consequences. Whatever you decide to do be sure to consult with your tax adviser.
Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.
Maximum contribution limits cannot be exceeded. Contribution limits provided are based on federal law as stated in the Internal Revenue Code. Applicable state law may be different. TD Ameritrade does not provide legal or tax advice. Please consult your legal or tax advisor before contributing to your IRA.
Advisory services are provided by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC (“TD Ameritrade Investment Management”), a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc. TD Ameritrade Investment Management provides discretionary advisory services for a fee. Risks applicable to any portfolio are those associated with its underlying securities. For more information, please see the Disclosure Brochure (ADV Part 2).
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.