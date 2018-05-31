Personalized Portfolios: Tailored Investment Management

Many people enjoy managing their investments, but they also want professional advice to create a portfolio that aligns with their goals. Learn how you can get guidance tailored to your situation with Personalized Portfolios.
What’s your investment style? Are you a do-it-yourself person who thrives on researching securities and managing your portfolio? A do-it-for-me investor who prefers to leave investment management to the professionals? Or perhaps you fall somewhere in between— an investor who seeks out an investment portfolio that aligns with your goals?
If that last description sounds like you, you may want to check out Personalized Portfolios offered by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC. Personalized Portfolios is a consultative solution that blends 1:1 advice with advanced technology to create a portfolio tailored to your unique situation.
Here’s how it works.
In order to build your Personalized Portfolio, we first have to get to know you. So a dedicated Financial Consultant will meet with you to understand your complete financial picture. Together, you’ll discuss all your investments and your financial goals to get the most accurate view of who you are and what you’re hoping to achieve. You’ll also discuss your investment preferences and possible strategies to help you pursue those goals. From this conversation, your Financial Consultant will develop a financial profile that will become the foundation of your Personalized Portfolios investment.
With your complete financial picture in hand, your dedicated Portfolio Consultant will recommend a well-rounded mix of investments designed just for you. It will include a selection of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and potentially, separately managed accounts that reflect your goals and investment preferences. Most importantly, you have the final say. We don't purchase any mutual funds or ETFs until you review and approve your consultant’s recommendation.
Once you’ve given your approval, a Personalized Portfolios Specialist will walk you through the features and capabilities of the Personalized Portfolios dashboard. The dashboard is your one-stop shop to:
FIGURE 1: PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS DASHBOARD
Source: tdameritrade.com
On top of that, your dedicated team of consultants and specialists will still be hard at work, helping you stay on track. They’ll monitor and rebalance your portfolio as necessary, and also meet with you to help as your financial needs evolve.
Many people enjoy managing their investments, but they also want to work with a financial professional who can help them pursue the future they envision. Personalized Portfolios offers this guidance and much more. Visit one of the more than 360 TD Ameritrade branches or call 800-870-9668 to discuss whether Personalized Portfolios might be right for you.
Personalized Portfolios offered by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC combines advanced technology and professional insights to help you pursue your financial goals*.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Before investing carefully consider the underlying funds’ objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus containing this and other important information about each fund, contact us at 800-527-3847. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
*Advisory services are provided by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc. TD Ameritrade Investment Management provides discretionary advisory services for a fee. Risks applicable to any portfolio are those associated with its underlying securities. For more information, please see the Disclosure Brochure ADV Part 2A.
All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing. Asset allocation and diversification do not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.
TD Ameritrade Investment Management and TD Ameritrade provide periodic comprehensive reporting services, which can incorporate all of the client’s investment assets including those investment assets that are not part of the assets managed by TD Ameritrade Investment Management (the “Excluded Assets”). The service relative to the Excluded Assets is limited to reporting services only, which does not include investment implementation. Because TD Ameritrade Investment Management and TD Ameritrade do not have trading authority for the Excluded Assets, to the extent applicable to the nature of the Excluded Assets (assets over which the client maintains trading authority vs. trading authority designated to another investment professional), the client (and/or the other investment professional), and not TD Ameritrade Investment Management or TD Ameritrade, shall be exclusively responsible for directly implementing any recommendations relative to the Excluded Assets.
The client and the client’s advisors that maintain trading authority, and not TD Ameritrade Investment Management or TD Ameritrade, shall be exclusively responsible for the investment performance of the Excluded Assets. Without limiting the above, TD Ameritrade Investment Management and TD Ameritrade shall not be responsible for any implementation error (timing, trading, etc.) relative to the Excluded Assets.
The construction of your Personalized Portfolio(s) is based solely on the information provided by you to TD Ameritrade Investment Management and is assembled in consideration of the suitability and risk tolerance presented specific to this account or these accounts. A Personalized Portfolio is not intended to provide a complete financial plan. Assets held at other financial institutions, while used in the assessment of your overall investment and risk profile, are a snapshot in time and are not monitored, reviewed, or in any way evaluated in the ongoing management of the advisory accounts by TD Ameritrade Investment Management. You are responsible to contact your Financial Consultant if you have changes to your assets not managed by TD Ameritrade Investment Management or if there is a change to your financial circumstances that would necessitate the need for an updated assessment of your Personalized Portfolio.
Mutual funds are subject to market, exchange rate, political, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks, which vary depending on the type of mutual fund.
ETFs can entail risks similar to direct stock ownership, including market, sector, or industry risks. Some ETFs may involve international risk, currency risk, commodity risk, and interest rate risk. Trading prices may not reflect the net asset value of the underlying securities.
Separately managed accounts (“SMA”) may be used to provide diversification or specialization within a particular sector of the market. Due to direct equity ownership, equity-only SMAs can entail market, sector or industry risks, as well as international risk, currency risk, commodity risk, and interest rate risk. Please consult a tax advisor to determine if the potential tax benefits are appropriate for your portfolio. TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC (“TD Ameritrade Investment Management”) is not affiliated with any of the SMA managers.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.