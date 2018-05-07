Investment Portfolio Management: A Key to Staying on Track

Many people have a “set it and forget it” attitude about investing. Discover why ongoing investment portfolio management might be a better approach to consider.
To many people, investment management simply means tracking performance. But it’s that and so much more. It involves continually evaluating and adjusting your portfolio based on your goals, risk tolerance, time horizon, and market conditions.
So whether you do it yourself or hire a professional, ongoing investment management is an essential part of helping to keep your portfolio on track.
Effective investment management starts with information. Asking questions like the ones below may help you determine if your portfolio is positioned appropriately.
Through your responses, you may uncover new investment needs, gaps in your asset allocation, over-weightings in certain securities, or other issues—all of which are important to know when managing your investments. Armed with this information, you can then take the necessary steps to update your portfolio, which might include:
As mentioned earlier, if you don’t want to manage your investments on your own, there’s another possibility: a managed portfolio, offered by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC. It’s a mix of investments tailored to your financial situation that’s created and monitored by financial professionals.
Managed portfolios generally involve:
If you decide to go this route, keep in mind you don't have to put all your investments in the managed portfolio. Depending on your situation, you might only want to put a portion of your money in it.
Also, investment minimums, fees, and services vary by investment provider so make sure to do your homework and shop around. TD Ameritrade Investment Management offers a suite of managed portfolios to help investors find one that makes sense for them.
Your life is ever evolving, and it’s important that your portfolio changes with it to help you stay on track for the future you envision. And while ongoing investment management can't guarantee you'll live the retirement you want, it could potentially go a long way in helping you pursue your goals.
Planning for tomorrow involves setting financial goals today. Want to know if your plans are on track?
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing.
Advisory services are provided by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC (“TD Ameritrade Investment Management”), a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc. TD Ameritrade Investment Management provides discretionary advisory services for a fee. Risks applicable to any portfolio are those associated with its underlying securities. For more information, please see the Disclosure Brochure (Form ADV Part 2A).
Asset allocation and diversification do not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.