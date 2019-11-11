Start Investing Today; Your Future Self Might Thank You

New investors often see the initial account funding as a barrier to entry. But Essential Portfolios, an automated investment product from TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC, has just dropped its investment minimum to $500.
Nearly 40% of millennials claimed they would’ve started investing earlier if not for high investment minimums according to a 2018 investor sentiment survey from TD Ameritrade. A similar number of millennials stated that they know someone who would start investing if not for the required minimum to open a managed portfolio.
Consider this barrier removed.
Once upon a time, new investors often suffered from high barriers of entry in the investing world. If an investor only had a few dollars to invest, most of that money might go toward paying commissions and fees. Also, it might be difficult to purchase some mutual funds due to their investment minimums. But these days, you can open an investment account for a minimum of $500 and begin investing in a diversified and professionally managed portfolio via Essential Portfolios, an automated investing service from TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC. The offer is available to clients who agree to set up automatic recurring deposits.
According to Keith Denerstein, director of investment products & guidance at TD Ameritrade, “With Essential Portfolios, we’re empowering investors, regardless of their wealth or income, to enjoy the potential benefits of professional portfolio management. It’s important for us to remain at the forefront of the democratization of investing and break down barriers, so that our clients may work toward their financial goals.”
With the lowered minimum investment barrier, the only decision you face is when to start investing. You see, the earlier you begin investing, the more likely you are to reach your financial goals. Time is a potential opportunity, and the clock is ticking.
Some investors hesitate to jump in, waiting for that ideal moment before a major market upswing. The problem is that we humans are as talented at timing the markets as we are at telling the future.
Consider this: When it comes to long-term investing, your time in the markets may ultimately benefit you more than timing the markets.
“Young investors in particular have one enormous advantage on their side and that’s time. People in their 20s or 30s literally have 40 plus years ahead of them to invest,” said Denerstein.
While starting to invest may be difficult, consider this study below (see figure 1). An investor with the goal of reaching $1 million by age 65, and who starts investing at age 25, needs to contribute $381 each month until age 65. However, if that investor delayed investing, the monthly contribution needed to get to $1 million is dramatically higher the longer it takes to get started.
“I think this study really shows the role timing can play for an investor. By delaying the start of an investment plan, an investor needs to give up a lot more money out of their paycheck each month to reach the same goal,” said Denerstein. “That additional money each month can be used for virtually anything else, and that has a big impact on a person’s quality of life.”
Of course, in addition to starting early, you also want to make sure you’re invested in the right assets and that your overall portfolio allocation matches your investment style and financial goals.
Before you take off, make sure you know where you’re going, how long it might take, what you’ll need to get there, and how much you’re willing to risk for your desired returns.
In other words, when selecting and allocating investments, balancing your risk and return is critical. It’s also important to diversify into appropriate assets for your financial goals, time horizon, and overall investment style (whether conservative, aggressive, or in between). But it doesn’t end there. You may need to continually monitor, update, or adjust your risk-to-return projections, rebalancing your portfolio when necessary.
Essential Portfolios may be able to help you with many of these activities.
Get managed portfolios that fit your goals, even when they change and grow.
See which managed portfolio* might be best for you.
*Managed portfolios are offered by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC.
Once you’ve started investing and gotten your portfolio set up, one way to help cultivate portfolio growth is to regularly add to it like clockwork, with a process known as dollar-cost averaging. After all, as you spend a good portion of time working for money, dollar-cost averaging may be one way to help put your money and time to work for you.
Regular contributions and investments are among the best habits an investor can practice. As the old saying goes, “it's your time in the market rather than timing the market." Automatic deductions from your paycheck to your investment account can help you resist the temptation to spend that money elsewhere.
Automating a monthly deposit just might help your investment, however small at the beginning, to potentially compound in the long run. While there are no guarantees, as long as you select the right assets, diversify exposures, and manage your portfolio on a regular basis, you may experience, on average, growth over the long term.
“The key is really to start forming the habit of investing, even if you have to start with a smaller contribution. That’s OK. You can always adjust the contribution amount in the future, but at least you’re taking steps now to help your future self,” said Denerstein.
It should be noted, however, that smaller deposits may not always be invested right away, as investing and your portfolio rebalancing occur when certain parameters are triggered (which is designed to keep your portfolio close to its target allocation).
Let’s recap what we’ve just covered:
When it comes to the essentials of investing, it sure sounds like hard work, and it can be if you do it yourself. But you can also take the professionally managed portfolio route, which offers professional investment services for a very small fee. Essential Portfolios may be one way to pursue your investment goals.
However you decide to begin investing, consider investing as early as possible. If you invest carefully, wisely, and consistently, chances are good that your future self just might thank you for everything you’re doing today.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Before investing carefully consider the underlying funds’ objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus containing this and other important information about each fund, contact us at 888-310-7921. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing. Asset allocation and diversification do not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.
ETFs can entail risks similar to direct stock ownership, including market, sector, or industry risks. Some ETFs may involve international risk, currency risk, commodity risk, and interest rate risk. Trading prices may not reflect the net asset value of the underlying securities.
Advisory services are provided by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC (“TD Ameritrade Investment Management”), a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc. TD Ameritrade Investment Management provides discretionary advisory services for a fee. Risks applicable to any portfolio are those associated with its underlying securities. For more information, please see the Disclosure Brochure (Form ADV Part 2A).
The minimum initial investment for the Essential Portfolios service for a TD Ameritrade Investing Account is:
i) $500, on the condition that you set up automatic recurring deposits through your TDAIA Account. Recurring deposits are available by electronic bank transfers (ACH). If recurring deposits cease before reaching a $5,000 balance in your TDAIA Account, we will require you to re-authorize recurring deposits or deposit additional money to bring your account up to $5,000. If these conditions are not met, we reserve the right to discontinue our advisory relationship with you and transfer the securities into a like-titled account with TD Ameritrade; or
ii) $5,000; or
iii) $100,000 for corporate/business accounts
Neither Morningstar Investment Management nor Morningstar, Inc. is affiliated with TD Ameritrade and its affiliates. Morningstar, the Morningstar logo, Morningstar.com, and Morningstar Tools are either trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.