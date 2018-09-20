Socially Aware Portfolios: Considering ESG Investing

Interest in environmental, social, governance investing (ESG) is rising. Learn how you can invest in an ESG managed portfolio.
It’s possible to build a diversified portfolio that aligns with your social causes
Consider an ESG-managed portfolio offered by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC
Do you have a cause that you’re passionate about, such as the environment or human rights? Would you like to be able to promote it while also pursuing your personal financial goals? You’re not alone.
Interest in environmental, social, governance (ESG) investing has increased significantly over the last several years as people seek to do well by doing good. And this trend spans generations. According to a 2016 survey from Spectrum Group, individuals of all ages take social factors into account when making investment decisions, including 53% of respondents age 32 and younger and 41% of those ages 48 to 66.
One widely-held misconception about ESG investing is that it supposedly results in diminished returns. However, a recent study by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC, showed that the MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders Index, which provides exposure to companies with high ESG performance relative to peers, outperformed its parent index—which doesn’t consider ESG factors—over the 2008 –2017 period in eight out of 10 years. This outperformance prevailed both in years when the overall market was down and in years when it was up.
"We believe strong ESG practices can lead to better operational performance, which could ultimately have a positive influence on a company’s stock and bond prices," the study authors concluded.
Finding individual companies, mutual funds, or exchange-traded funds that not only reflect your beliefs, but also align with your goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance takes time. Rather than go it alone, consider a socially aware Essential Portfolio from TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC.
Managed portfolios can be an efficient way to invest in a managed ESG portfolio because professional money managers do the “heavy lifting” for you. For instance, Socially Aware Portfolios, an option within Essential Portfolios from TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC, are designed to invest in companies that have strong ESG ratings. This investing approach evaluates a company’s financial standing along with the following three factors:
The Socially Aware Essential Portfolios offers a low-cost way to invest in companies with documented environmental, social, and governance practices without sacrificing the potential for competitive investment returns. Each of the five portfolios consists of a mix of equity and fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in companies with strong ESG scores. The scoring is based on a system from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a leading provider of market indices.
Which portfolio is recommended for you depends on your responses to the financial profile questions. For example, if you’re looking to maximize the potential for growth and you have a higher tolerance for risk, your recommended portfolio might be Socially Aware Aggressive Growth. Seeking income? Socially Aware Conservative might be the proposed choice.
Along with the recommendation, you also receive a confidence score, which shows the current probability of reaching your goal. And a digital dashboard provides a convenient way to track your progress. From this one spot, you can:
Plus, you don’t have to be in front of your computer. You can keep tabs on your portfolio wherever you are with the TD Ameritrade Portfolios App. And if you need help, Portfolios Specialists are available by phone, email, and live chat.
More and more companies are incorporating ESG practices into their businesses, which is creating more opportunities for individuals who want to use their investment dollars to help build a better future for themselves and society as a whole. Socially Aware Portfolios can help you find these companies so you have more time to pursue your passions.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Before investing carefully consider the underlying funds’ objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus containing this and other important information about each fund, contact us at 888-310-7921. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing. Asset allocation and diversification do not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.
Advisory services are provided by TD Ameritrade Investment Management, LLC (“TD Ameritrade Investment Management”), a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc. TD Ameritrade Investment Management provides discretionary advisory services for a fee. Risks applicable to any portfolio are those associated with its underlying securities. For more information, please see the Disclosure Brochure (Form ADV Part 2A).
ETFs can entail risks similar to direct stock ownership, including market, sector, or industry risks. Some ETFs may involve international risk, currency risk, commodity risk, and interest rate risk. Trading prices may not reflect the net asset value of the underlying securities.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.