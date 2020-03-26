TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Personal Finance
  3. Budgeting & Saving
  4. Household Finances

April Is Financial Literacy Month: Why Education Never Stops for Investors

Financial Literacy Month is a good time to think about your financial wellness. Throughout the month, TD Ameritrade will be sharing education ideas and resources to help grow investors’ financial literacy.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/Classroom pointer: In pursuit of financial literacy
5 min read
Photo by Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A TD Ameritrade survey showed that most investors have some homework to do
  • Financial literacy begins with personal finance—budgeting, monitoring expenses, and setting up an emergency fund
  • Beyond the company 401(k) plan—many people’s entry point into investing—lies a whole host of investment alternatives

April is National Financial Literacy Month, which means it’s a good time to ask: do you consider yourself financially “literate?” It’s an important consideration for investors, because the markets are constantly changing. Everyone’s financial plans can use a thorough spring cleaning and review to see what’s working and what isn’t.

According to a 2019 TD Ameritrade survey, investors have some homework to do. For example, among survey respondents, only one in five Americans knew the 401(k) contribution limit (for 2020 it’s $19,500). Only a third of those surveyed knew how much they were paying in fees for their 401(k) accounts, and just 35% knew the contribution limit for traditional IRAs ($6,000 for the 2020 tax year).
Investor financial literacy: just 19% of investors would give themselves an A grade

What grade would you give yourself? Regardless of your answer, remember that everyone has something to learn. Even money managers and other market professionals with decades of experience might tell you that they’re still learning about markets and investing, and that nobody really has all the answers. Again, investor education is a lifelong journey.

Setting Your Financial Literacy Baseline

With that in mind, here are a few key questions to jump-start your financial literacy exploration.

  • Are you on the right track with your savings, investing, and retirement planning?
  • What kinds of investments can you make, and are those investments properly balanced and diversified?
  • What’s your tolerance for risk, and do your investments reflect that risk tolerance?
  • If you have children, are you teaching them the importance of financial literacy and encouraging them to spend and save wisely?

More from the TD Ameritrade Financial Literacy Survey

Here are a few more figures worth noting from the survey of about 1,000 U.S. adults with at least $10,000 in investable assets (conducted by the Harris Poll in 2019):

52% were aware they can contribute to both 401(k) and traditional IRA accounts (11% didn’t think this was possible; 21% said they didn’t know).

57% understood that “maxing out” their 401(k)s for the year means meeting the annual IRS contribution limit.

57% considered a company match for their 401(k) accounts as “free money.”

40% mistakenly believed that you need to be in a certain tax bracket to qualify for contributing to a traditional IRA.

22% knew the correct contribution deadline period for their IRAs.

38% were aware of the required minimum distributions (RMDs) for IRAs. Note: The survey predated the SECURE Act—which raised the RMD age for most workers—so the RMD statistic might be even lower today. 

By devoting time to sit down, thoroughly discuss these questions with your loved ones, and seek guidance, you can navigate life’s financial journey.

Financial Literacy: The Voyage Begins at Home 

Like many things in life, your financial journey begins at home—let’s call it personal financial literacy. Have you set up a budget to monitor your income and expenses? Many financial pros suggest that as a good place to start. Separate your monthly expenses into needs, wants, and wishes (and let’s not forget taxes). Do you have an emergency fund you can tap into in case an unexpected expense were to come up? 

If you’ve squared away your home finances—including the setting up of savings goals—and you’re ready to begin investing, it might be time to move on to the next phase. For many investors, that first step is a company-sponsored 401(k) plan—a defined-contribution plan that allows employees to make contributions from their paychecks before federal tax. Contributions go into your own 401(k) account, and you’re typically able to choose among investments provided under the plan.

Employers may offer a matching contribution, usually as a percentage of your contributions. If your employer offers a match, and you can swing it, consider investing at least up to the matching limit to get the most bang for your buck.

Don’t have a company 401(k)? Or are you contributing to the max and want to invest even more toward retirement? Consider the Individual Retirement Account (IRA). IRAs allow tax-deferred growth on funds invested and, depending on personal circumstances, contributions may be tax deductible. Withdrawals from traditional IRAs are taxed at current rates.

Do you have children? It’s never too early to begin teaching them the value of money and the power of compounding (which can help savings grow, but can also make debt harder to pay off). And don’t forget about saving for college, perhaps with a 529 plan or a Coverdell Education Savings Account.  

What Can I Invest In? Here’s a Rundown

Although there are many instruments you can invest in, they can mostly be boiled down into a few major types: stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds.

  • Stocks. Buying a share of stock confers a piece of ownership in a company, meaning you hold a claim on any future earnings of the company (and would also be subject to any company losses, but not beyond the value of your shares).
  • Bonds. Bonds and other so-called fixed-income securities tend to be viewed as a more stable and predictable form of investing compared to stocks. U.S. Treasuries, for example, may help ride out the greater volatility sometimes seen in individual stocks or the broader stock market.
  • Exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are listed on exchanges and can be traded like a stock. They allow investors to buy or sell shares in the collective performance of an entire stock or bond portfolio or index as a single security. The risks of trading ETFs are similar to those of stocks.
  • Mutual funds. With mutual funds, investors pool assets under the purview of professional money managers who, depending on the type of fund, purchase stocks, bonds, and other securities. Mutual fund investors often include individuals’ 401(k) plans and IRAs.

If you’re invested in a company 401(k), your choices may be limited to a few mutual funds. But if you have an IRA, or if you’ve opened up a brokerage account, you have a much wider set of choices.

More Asset Classes for the Advanced Investor or Trader

Recall the questions above, specifically the one about risks and risk tolerance. If you’re looking for exposure to more asset classes, and you’re comfortable with the risks, you might consider options, futures, and forex markets. Keep in mind these products may not be right for everyone.

  • Options. These are contracts that grant the owner (or holder) the right to buy or sell an underlying asset. Options can be used to seek income on existing positions, to try to protect or hedge positions, or to speculate on the direction of the price of a stock, commodity, or other security.
  • Futures. Futures contracts allow users to speculate on the price direction of stock indices as well as commodities such as crude oil, gold, or soybeans. Futures markets can also offer insights on supply and demand in certain markets or signs of economic strength or weakness.
  • Forex. Like futures, foreign exchange (forex) or currency markets tend to carry more risk and volatility and should be approached with caution. Forex rates fluctuate based on global interest rates, geopolitical events, and other factors.

Options, futures, and forex markets are complex instruments requiring special privileges in your trading account. Not all accounts will qualify. Plus, these instruments involve leverage (margin), which can amplify gains and losses alike. 

Looking for Financial Education? One-Stop Shopping

Financial knowledge is indeed powerful stuff. Although there are bound to be a few gaps in anyone’s financial literacy, the good news is that there's a wide range of investing education resources to help:

  • Immersive curriculum. TD Ameritrade's industry professionals have designed and developed free online courses to help clients become more informed investors. These in-depth courses are accessible to clients via tdameritrade.com and the thinkorswim® trading platform. They feature lesson plans, quizzes, and even final exams.
  • Articles and videos. Clients can search TD Ameritrade's catalog of more than 200 instructional videos, publications, and tutorials covering investing basics to advanced strategies and pretty much everything in between.
  • Webcasts. TD Ameritrade offers weekly online webcasts for investors of all experience levels. Webcasts allow attendees to interact via live chat with Education Coaches and fellow investors. Can’t make the live events? Most webcasts are available to watch on demand.
  • Streaming video. TD Ameritrade Network features live programming throughout the trading day, plus a selection of on-demand content. This programming doesn’t just bring you the news; the experts interpret market events to help you refine your strategies.

TD Ameritrade Network is brought to you by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial adviser, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.

How to Manage Your Money: Six Principles of Personal Finance
Print
Doug Ashburn
By Doug Ashburn
Ticker Tape Contributor

Key Takeaways

  • A TD Ameritrade survey showed that most investors have some homework to do
  • Financial literacy begins with personal finance—budgeting, monitoring expenses, and setting up an emergency fund
  • Beyond the company 401(k) plan—many people’s entry point into investing—lies a whole host of investment alternatives

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Distributions, Emergencies, and More: How to Plan and Prioritize Stock Sales 5 min read The Birds and the Bees of Stocks and CDs: 4 Investing Lessons for Teens 3 min read How to Spot and Potentially Protect Against Financial Fraud 5 min read
Related Topics
401(k) Plans 529 College Savings Account Coverdell Education Savings Account Education Exchange-Traded Funds Financial Literacy Financial Planning Fixed Income Forex Futures Contracts Individual Retirement Accounts Margin Mutual Funds Required Minimum Distributions TD Ameritrade Network
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. A prospectus, obtained by calling 800-669-3900, contains this and other important information about an investment company. Read carefully before investing.

Investments in fixed income products are subject to liquidity (or market) risk, interest rate risk (bonds ordinarily decline in price when interest rates rise and rise in price when interest rates fall), financial (or credit) risk, inflation (or purchasing power) risk and special tax liabilities. May be worth less than the original cost upon redemption.

ETFs can entail risks similar to direct stock ownership, including market, sector, or industry risks. Some ETFs may involve international risk, currency risk, commodity risk, leverage risk, credit risk and interest rate risk. Trading prices may not reflect the net asset value of the underlying securities. Commission fees typically apply.

Mutual funds are subject to market, exchange rate, political, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks, which vary depending on the type of mutual fund. Fund purchases may be subject to investment minimums, eligibility, and other  restrictions, as well as charges and expenses.   Certain money market funds may impose liquidity fees and redemption gates in certain circumstances.

Asset allocation and diversification do not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Futures and futures options trading is speculative and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.

Forex trading involves leverage, carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Forex Risk Disclosure prior to trading forex products. 

Futures and forex accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

Futures, futures options, and forex trading services provided by TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify. Forex accounts are not available to residents of Ohio or Arizona.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top