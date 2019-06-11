Caring for Your Finances When You’re Suddenly Single

How can you make the best financial decisions when you're suddenly single? Read this guide to managing your finances in the transition.
The transition period after a divorce or the death of a spouse is a time when weighty financial decisions about the rest of your life, and possibly your children’s lives, will have to be considered and then carried out.
It can be challenging to make important life decisions in the midst of the emotions you’re experiencing. Many financial experts counsel their clients to wait a while before figuring out how to manage the longer-term financial transition. But as difficult as it might be, you’ll need to attend to some time-sensitive matters right away.
Knowing this will be a stressful time for you, focus on addressing urgent financial matters that require immediate attention. Then allow yourself the necessary time to heal before diving into less pressing financial decisions that can wait.
We all have unique circumstances, and each of us will have a different “to-do” list, but here are some important financial matters to consider if you find yourself suddenly single. Take care of these necessities first.
Once you have addressed the most pressing matters, take the time you need to consider your longer-term plans to help protect your financial well-being.
Changing to a legally single status can be a complicated financial endeavor, but it’s important to take all the necessary steps to ensure your paperwork and accounts are in order. As you protect yourself through updating your policies and accounts, also remember you can take the opportunity to ensure beneficiaries are listed correctly so that you can also protect your loved ones. TD Ameritrade account holders can add or adjust their beneficiary designations online in just a few simple steps.
Schedule an appointment with a Financial Consultant.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade does not provide tax advice. We suggest you consult with a tax-planning professional with regard to your personal circumstances.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.