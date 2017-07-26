Why Wait? When It Comes to Social Security, Patience Can Pay

Social Security offers extra benefits to those who delay retirement, but few do. Learn why waiting might make sense for some people.
Some say 70 is the new 50. That’s up for debate, but as far as Social Security is concerned, perhaps it’s fair to say 70 is the new 66.
Huh? Stay with us, because this actually might have some bearing on your retirement plans.
If you were born between 1943 and 1954, the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) calls age 66 your “full retirement age,” meaning that’s when you receive 100% of your benefits. Some say, however, that’s a term that should change, because “full retirement age” doesn’t correspond with full retirement benefits, despite what many might believe.
The fact is, waiting a few more years to start collecting benefits can really pay off, if you can find a way. This chart from the SSA makes things very clear. If you wait until age 70 to start collecting, you get 132% of the monthly benefit that would have gone into effect at age 66. Basically, your benefits go up by eight basis points for every year you wait to collect them between ages 66 and 70. After that, the increase ends, meaning your true full retirement age is better described as 70 rather than 66.
So why does the SSA call age 66 the full retirement age when it’s actually somewhat misleading? It’s a bit of a head-scratcher.
“The SSA is actively exploring updating its nomenclature because it inadvertently signals to people that this is where you should be doing it—at 66,” said Joel Eskovitz, senior policy advisor, AARP Public Policy Institute. “The thought is, if you can go past 66, whether it’s because you’re still working or if you can start cashing in your 401(k), you don’t have to access Social Security benefits and you can get a better bang for your buck the longer you wait.”
As the chart shows, every year you can wait will add to your check. People who wait until age 67 to begin collecting Social Security receive 108% of the monthly benefit they would have received at “full retirement age,” while people who wait until 70 get 132%.
Despite the obvious benefits of waiting, many Americans still start collecting Social Security as soon as they’re eligible, at age 62. That’s not necessarily a good idea, because there’s a high penalty for starting the benefits early. Although the percentage has gone down over the last few decades, more than one-third of Americans still begin collecting Social Security at age 62, according to this 2015 study by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.
The same study shows less than 5% of retirees waiting until age 70 to begin collecting, meaning few take advantage of the extra benefits available for those with the patience to put off their benefits.
At this point, the SSA doesn’t even have a full commissioner (it’s relied on an “acting” commissioner for several years). So the SSA may not be making major changes in how it defines full retirement age anytime soon. Instead, it’s up to you to understand how the system works. Having patience can mean bigger checks once you hit your 80s and older, a time when many people have spent down most of their other savings and the size of that Social Security check becomes more important than ever.
Dan Rosenberg is not a representative of TD Ameritrade, Inc. The material, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and may not be reflective of those held by TD Ameritrade, Inc.
