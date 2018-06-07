Social Security: Patience May Help Boost Retirement Income

Deciding when to collect Social Security is a key part of planning for retirement. Learn how waiting to collect Social Security benefits could significantly increase your retirement income.
As you plan and prepare for retirement, one of the key things you have to decide is when to start collecting Social Security. Seems simple enough, but this decision actually requires careful consideration because it may impact how much you’ll receive throughout your retirement years. If you start collecting before age 70, your Social Security retirement benefits may be reduced. On the flip side, if you wait to collect, your monthly payments could be larger, which means you may have more money for expenses and the activities you enjoy. In any case, remember Social Security provides benefits for your life and may help reduce some of the risk of out-living your savings. As the probability of living a long life has increased, make sure you consider the impact of living more than 30 years in retirement.
Here’s what you need to know to make a more informed decision.
Based on this information, you might decide to keep working until you reach your full benefit age. Or you might consider adjusting your investment strategy to help generate more income if you want to retire sooner.
Age Start Receiving Benefits
Benefit Rate
Social Security Payment
66
100%
$1,000
67
108%
$1,080
68
116%
$1,160
69
124%
$1,240
70 or later
132%
$1,320
Full Retirement Age
Benefit Rate at Age 62
Social Security Payment at Age 62
75%
$750
70%
$700
For illustrative purposes only.
Of course, there’s nothing inherently wrong with starting early, especially if it’s out of necessity. In particular, if you're in poor health, it may not make sense to delay Social Security because you may not live long enough to reap the benefits of a later, higher lifetime payment. You just need to be aware of the ramifications and factor the reduced amount into your retirement planning.
Besides looking at the different payment amounts, you’ll also want to take your personal situation into account. Waiting to collect Social Security may or may not make sense depending on your finances, pension benefits, health, ability to work, and any spousal benefits. Social Security is an important safety net to meet some of your primary needs and expenses in retirement. Treat the decision thoughtfully and with care. The goal is to pick the time frame that will best help you meet your needs, wants, and wishes in retirement.
For additional support, visit the Social Security Administration website, ssa.gov, or schedule a meeting with a TD Ameritrade Financial Consultant who can help you create a retirement income plan for the future you envision.
TD Ameritrade provides tools, resources, and knowledgeable specialists, all to help you find the retirement income solution that may fit your unique needs.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.