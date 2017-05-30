While You Weren’t Sleeping: Trading the Overnight Session

Is trading the overnight session in futures or foreign exchange right for you? Find out volume patterns, international open and close times, and more.
As the sun slides below the horizon and most of the world starts to wind down, a wide variety of nocturnal creatures begin to emerge from their daytime shelters and ready themselves for a night of activity. In the desert it’s the owl, the coyote, and the jackrabbit. In the jungle you’ll find the bat, the wolf, and the ring-tailed lemur starting their day. In financial markets, it’s the overnight trader.
Most people know that the stock market closes at 4 p.m. ET, and some are aware that you can trade in the after-hours session until 8 p.m. But beyond that, there’s a nearly round-the-clock world of futures, options, and currency products available to qualified account holders.
The E-mini S&P 500 Future (traded under the symbol /ES in the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade), trades on Globex, CME Group’s all-electronic trading platform, and is one of the products with the highest after-hours volume.
Because they’re based in Chicago, E-mini S&P 500 Futures trade on a schedule quoted in U.S. Central time (CT). For /ES, the week begins on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT (yes, the market is open while you’re watching weekend football), and continues until 4 p.m. CT Monday. However, there is a 15-minute break in trading from 3:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT. The schedule then repeats throughout the rest of the week until Friday at 4 p.m. CT, at which time trading is closed until the Sunday open.
Other products may have slight variations in their trading hours. They cover a wide variety of areas including, but not limited to, agriculture (corn, soybeans, and wheat), energy (oil, gasoline, and natural gas), metals (gold, silver, and platinum), currency futures, as well as options on futures. Spot forex does not trade on Globex, but across several domestic and international markets, and for that reason it is open 24 hours a day, without interruption, from 4 p.m. CT Sunday until 4 p.m. CT Friday.
One of the drawbacks when trading stocks and options is that you can only do so for about one-third of the day, and if news breaks or events happen during the other two-thirds, there’s no way to act on it. But with futures you can - and many traders do - as evidenced recently by the massive overnight trading volume surrounding the results of the U.S. election and the Brexit vote.
But even more important than initiating positions in the overnight sessions is the way in which you can use futures as a proxy to manage risk in your equities portfolio.
When potentially market-moving news breaks outside of normal trading hours, you will see it show up first in the futures, and this “early warning signal” can be used to manage your portfolio. For example, if you are holding a basket of stocks that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX), and news begins to unfold overnight, you could trade /ES as a way to hedge your portfolio against a down open.
If you’re heavy holding energy companies, the same thing could be done with /CL – Crude Oil Futures, or any other number of futures contracts that correlate with your holdings. In a sense, with futures trading 24/5, you have the tools that can help neutralize “overnight risk.”
Potential opportunities may present themselves overnight, and though they can be tied to all kinds of financial and geopolitical events, some of the main ones to watch for are interest rate announcements by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ), as well as economic reports coming out of China, most of which are scheduled ahead of time just like in the U.S.
You can also look for market-moving news out of Asia when the Tokyo Stock Exchange opens at 7 p.m. CT and in Europe when the London Stock Exchange opens at 2 a.m. CT.
Even if you're the type who needs eight hours of sleep each night, you’ll still be awake for a good portion of the overnight session, and though your primary focus may be on the regular session, it’s good to know that, if needed, you have the ability to take an active part in the markets no matter what time of day – or night – it is.
FIGURE 1: THE OVERNIGHT SESSION, 4PM-8:30AM.
This sample chart plots prices in 5-minute intervals, from the time markets close in the U.S. until they open the next day. The blue lines show the trading hours of overseas markets. Image source: the TD Ameritrade thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
TD Ameritrade offers a broad array of futures trading tools and resources. Trade over 50 futures products virtually 24 hours a day, six days a week.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Futures and futures options trading is speculative, and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.
Examples using real symbols are provided for illustrative and educational use only and are not a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell any specific security.
Futures accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).
Futures and futures options trading services provided by TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.