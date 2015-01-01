Industry Spotlight: Options Tax Man is Looking Out for You

There's good news (and bad news) about a new rule on options tax reporting for 2014.
New rules for 2014 changed how brokerage firms report options trading activity and other transactions to their customers on year-end filings. It’s not as boring as it sounds (really). Because if you’re trading options, the changes affect you.
The new rules dealing with options are part of multi-year roll out of updated broker reporting requirements that have already been applied to other investments like stocks and mutual funds. Phase III for 2014 also includes cost basis numbers on some less complex debt instruments. The final phase will expand in 2016 to include more complex debt.
So in early-2015 you might see new information on your 1099. Specifically, the 2014 statement will include a section with all options trades, along with the cost basis for each transaction. The new information is designed to better align broker reports with tax reporting requirements. Of course, options transactions have always been reportable. For the IRS, the changes help ensure that investors are reporting their options trades correctly. For the investor, it means better and more detailed information for preparing year-end taxes. That’s the good news.
The bad news is that the new rules only require reporting the information from the year 2014 forward. So, you’re going to need some help finding the information for positions opened in 2013 and prior. Fortunately, as a TD Ameritrade client, you have access to GainsKeeper® , which already produces similar reports, which will not only help you gather up your prior years’ information, but keep tabs on results throughout the coming year(s) as well.
See GainsKeeper in action. Log in to your account at tdameritrade.com, and select Gain/Loss under My Account.
The information presented is for informational and educational purposes only. Content presented is not an investment recommendation or advice and should not be relied upon in making the decision to buy or sell a security or pursue a particular investment strategy.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade does not provide tax advice. We suggest that you seek the advice of a qualified tax-planning professional with regard to your personal circumstances.
GainsKeeper is a registered service mark of GainsKeeper, Inc. TD Ameritrade and GainsKeeper are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for one another’s products or services. However, TD Ameritrade is required to provide accurate tax lot basis information in connection with 1099-B reporting for “covered” securities and uses the services of the GainsKeeper system in so doing. TD Ameritrade is solely responsible for the accuracy of tax lot basis information it makes available to its clients for “covered” securities whether through the Gainskeeper system or otherwise.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.