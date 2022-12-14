TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Personal Finance
  3. Taxes & Tax Planning
  4. Income Tax

Tax Brackets and Marginal Tax Rates: Understanding How They Actually Work

What are the tax brackets and how do marginal tax brackets work? Find out about tax rates as we head into income tax season.

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/Brackets: tax brackets for income tax season
8 min read
Photo by Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Income is taxed in stages according to different levels or “brackets”
  • Know which tax bracket you fall into so you can plan accordingly
  • Understand how marginal tax rates are calculated

Do you know what federal tax brackets are and the tax rates that apply? If you’re unsure, you’re not alone. Many people are under the impression that the more they earn, the higher their tax bracket will be. Well, that’s true, but it doesn’t mean you pay the higher tax on all your earned income. Instead, your tax bracket gets progressively higher. Say what? Fortunately, it’s not as complicated as it may sound.

Although tax accounting is one of those rare topics that, at least for most nonaccountant types, can be highly stressful and exceptionally boring at the same time, it’s a good idea to know what marginal tax rates really mean. And because tax time comes only once a year, we don’t normally spend much time on a topic that, ultimately, many of us would rather avoid despite its importance to everyone’s bottom line.

Understanding the basics of how much tax you’re likely to end up paying may clear up some mistaken assumptions and help with your tax planning going forward. 

What Is a Tax Rate?

A tax rate is simply the percentage at which you’re taxed. Here’s an example:

  • Suppose you just entered the workforce, you’re one of a couple filing jointly, and after all deductions and tax credits, your adjusted gross income is $18,000. 
  • Next, suppose the tax rate on your income is 10%.
  • The total dollar amount of taxes that the federal government will claim on your income that year will be $1,800.

So far, so good. However, there’s another important thing you need to know: The United States uses a progressive tax system, meaning the more income you earn, the higher your tax rate. Consequently, people earning lower incomes will be taxed less than those earning higher incomes.

What Are Marginal Tax Rates?

Currently there’re seven tax rates. These marginal tax rates generally divide taxpayers into seven different tax brackets, ranging from the lowest to highest income levels. And these rates are marginal rates, meaning that as you move from one bracket to the next, you’re taxed at a higher rate only on the income earned above the previous threshold. Take a look at the table below.

Marginal tax rate 2022 income level (single filers) 2022 income level (couples filing jointly)
10% $0 – $10,275 $0 – $20,550
12% $10,276 – $41,775 $20,551 – $83,550
22% $41,776 – $89,075 $83,551 – $178,150
24% $89,076 – $170,050 $178,151 – $340,100
32% $170,051 – $215,950 $340,101 – $431,900
35% $215,951 – $539,900 $431,901 – $647,850
37% $539,901 and up $647,851 and up

For example, suppose you’re a single filer and you earned $95,000 in 2022. You’d pay 10% of the first $10,275 in earnings; 12% on the money you earned from $10,276 to $41,775; 22% on the income earned from $41,776 to $89,075 and finally 24% of your earnings above $89,075 (up to your total earnings of $95,000). Thus, you’d progress through four different tax levels. That’s what is meant by marginal rates.

Income Tax Bracket Thresholds

You can use a reliable tax calculator to get a better sense of how the tax brackets apply to your income levels. You may also wish to consult a tax professional for a more comprehensive view.

In summary:

  • A tax rate is the percentage at which you’re taxed (in this case, we’re talking about federal income tax rates).
  • A tax bracket table shows how different tax rates correspond to different income levels.
  • Marginal tax rates mean you’re taxed at one rate until the top of a given income threshold. Moving into a higher bracket means you’ll pay a higher rate only on the income earned above the previous bracket. 
  • There are seven marginal tax rates, with the lowest tax bracket at 10% and the highest at 37%. Income threshold levels for the different brackets may change from year to year as legislation is enacted.

Earning a higher income may put you in a higher tax bracket, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have less money left over. Now that you have an understanding of tax brackets and marginal tax rates, you can plan accordingly for the upcoming year.  

TD Ameritrade does not provide tax advice. Clients should consult with a tax advisor with regard to their specific tax circumstances.
Print
Ticker Tape Editors
By Ticker Tape Editors
TD Ameritrade

Key Takeaways

  • Income is taxed in stages according to different levels or “brackets”
  • Know which tax bracket you fall into so you can plan accordingly
  • Understand how marginal tax rates are calculated

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Traders and Taxes: Special Tax Treatment for Special Situations 6 min read Is the 1040-SR Tax Form Right for You? If You’re a Senior, It Could Be 5 min read Trade for a Living: Mark-to-Market & Trader Taxes 4 min read
Related Topics
IRS Regulations Tax Brackets Tax Rate Tax Reform
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2022 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.

Scroll to Top