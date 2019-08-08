Spending, Saving, or Investing Your Bonus Money: How About All of the Above?

Many people put their bonus check into savings, while others opt to invest it in a retirement account. Some consider it "free money" to spend on something they want. Find out how you could do all of the above.
You just got your bonus check. Now, like many people, perhaps you’re wavering between being practical (paying bills, investing, and saving toward your goals) and splurging on some of your wants and wishes. But it doesn’t have to be an either/or situation.
While everyone’s finances are different, it’s generally a good idea to use your bonus as a way to pursue long-term goals, such as retirement, and also enjoy some of the money. With a little planning, it’s possible to do both.
To start, consider treating your work bonus like a paycheck. You’ve likely earmarked a certain percentage of your pay for expenses, savings, and discretionary spending based on your goals and financial needs. You can use this same approach for your bonus.
For example, if you’re trying to pay down debt, you might allocate 50% of the money for that, 30% for savings, and 20% for spending. But if you feel your debt situation is at a manageable level, you might invest a chunk into a 401(k) plan or Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Or, if you're already contributing the maximum allowable amount to your retirement accounts, you might up the percentage earmarked for other goals.
Keep in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to divvy up the funds. Look at your budget and financial plan to help figure out what breakdown makes the most sense.
Bonus money earmarked for expenses and savings is often used to pay bills or to boost an emergency fund. But if you already have these basic needs covered, your bonus check becomes a way to help move forward on your financial journey. Here are some possible ideas.
It's important to balance current needs and wants with long-term goals.
Figuring out what to do with the bonus money allocated for spending is the fun part. As you make your wish list, look for ways to make the most of your shopping. If you have a credit card that offers rewards such as cash back or air miles, consider using it for your purchases. Then pay the balance off with your bonus to help avoid interest charges. Any rewards you earn are an added bonus that could help you get something else you want.
And don’t limit your list to just material goods. Think about experiences you want to have—perhaps visiting a new city, taking a cooking class, or learning how to sail. The memories you create are priceless and may bring you joy for years to come.
You worked hard to earn your bonus check and deserve to treat yourself. But remember to consider your future self by splitting the money between your expenses, savings, and spending. It’s important to balance current needs and wants with long-term goals.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.