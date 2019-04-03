Investor’s Manual: What Is an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Understanding the basics of an exchange-traded fund. This is a brief ETF 101 article defining what is an exchange-traded fund.
An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is listed on an exchange and can be traded like a stock, allowing investors to buy or sell shares in the collective performance of an entire stock or bond portfolio or an index as a single security. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including short-selling and margin account maintenance.
ETFs are baskets of securities that typically track a sector-specific, country-specific, or a narrow- or broad-market index and are thus considered to be passively managed (Meaning that, in most cases, someone isn’t actively choosing which stocks to buy and sell.) They’re listed on exchanges just like stock, so you can conveniently trade them through your brokerage account. Keep in mind that the risks you face when trading equities are the same risks you face when trading ETFs.
