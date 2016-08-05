What You Need to Know about Money Market Reform

The Securities and Exchange Commission is implementing new rules for and reforming money market funds. Learn what this means for money market funds.
Starting in October of 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission is implementing amendments to the rules that govern money market mutual funds. These rules build upon reforms adopted by the Commission in March 2010 and implement a series of structural and operational changes that fundamentally alter the way money market mutual funds operate.
The amendments are an effort to address risks associated with runs on money market funds in times of extraordinary market stress and to provide additional transparency for investors. The rules extend to both directly held (money market mutual funds that are position traded like other mutual fund securities) and sweep money market mutual funds.
Generally speaking, there are three types of money market mutual funds: prime, municipal, and government. The rules impact the different fund types in various ways. Once implemented, the amendments require prime funds, which generally invest in corporate debt and securities, and municipal funds, which generally invest in tax-exempt securities, to delineate between retail and institutional fund types based on beneficial ownership.
Under the rule, institutional prime and municipal funds are required to value portfolio securities using market-based factors and sell and redeem shares based on a floating NAV (Net Asset Value). These funds are no longer able to use special pricing and valuation conventions that previously permitted them to maintain a constant price of $1.00. This means the prices of these funds will now fluctuate along with changes in the market-based value of portfolios of securities. Furthermore, securities of this nature must be priced out to four decimal places (e.g. $1.0000).
Conversely, retail prime and municipal funds are able to continue maintaining a stable NAV and constant price of $1.00, but must limit beneficial ownership to only natural persons. This means that only natural persons (individual investors) or accounts beneficially owned by natural persons are able to purchase retail funds. Government funds (funds that invest in government securities) are also allowed to maintain a stable NAV and constant price of $1.00, but are not required to delineate between retail and institutional fund types or limit beneficial ownership.
The rules also afford fund companies with a series of tools to help stem redemptions in times of market crises in an effort to raise liquidity. The amendments allow retail and institutional funds to put in place liquidity fees (a fee on all redemptions out of the fund) and/or redemption gates (a temporary halt on all redemptions) and work as follows:
Government funds are allowed to but not required to impose both gates and fees.
If you would like to learn more about the SEC’s new rules for mutual funds, please visit the Commission’s website.
At TD Ameritrade, we know that you might have more questions about these changes to money market funds. Please read our frequently asked questions about this topic. Additional information is also available in a money market fund’s prospectus.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Money market funds, like mutual funds, are neither FDIC-insured nor guaranteed by the U.S. government or government agency and are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by, any bank. It is possible to lose money by investing in Money Market Funds.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.