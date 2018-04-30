Debbie Carlson has been a contributor to The Ticker Tape since 2012. She is a veteran financial journalist who specializes in explaining personal finance and financial industry trends in a way that’s easy to understand. Debbie also writes and edits for many high-level and top-tier media organizations and has contributed to The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The Guardian, Chicago Tribune, and U.S. News & World Report, among other publications.
She holds a BA in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
Interest rates have been low for quite some time, and if Federal Reserve projections hold true, they’ll continue to be low for a while. How might you get a yield bump in such an environment? Here are a few ideas—but remember the risks.
Considering the many disruptions and complexities of everyday life in 2020, charitable donations and tax strategy might not be top of mind. But some charities need help now more than ever. And recent legislation has changed some of the rules.
Many retirees spend their winters in southern states. But travel restrictions and COVID-19 concerns will likely impact the snowbird lifestyle this winter, especially if the U.S.–Canada border is closed.
Solar is shiny. More people are seeking renewable energy, and capacity is growing. Rallying solar stocks may be due for a pullback, but the long-term outlook is bright.
There are some big differences between traveling abroad versus retiring abroad. If you’re thinking about changing your country of domicile when you retire, remember to consider taxes, foreign exchange, health care, and some other things.
Recent events have increased interest in adding diversity as a component of environmental, social, governance (ESG) investing. But getting robust data has been a challenge.
Despite explicit rules from FINRA regarding good faith violations, clients are often confused about the when, why, and how. Here’s what you should know about cash balances, settled vs. unsettled funds, and how to avoid good faith violations.
Looking to invest in summer 2020 stocks? Summer typically means travel, family get-togethers, and flocking to theme parks, water parks, and cruises. But with COVID-19 still out there, camping, RVs, golf, cycling, and other social-distance-friendly activities are taking center stage.
Want to travel in retirement? Why not consider #vanlife? Learn about the benefits and potential costs of life on the road to help you decide if it’s a lifestyle worth pursuing.
The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a seismic shift in the style—and venue—of entertainment, learning, shopping, and working. Here’s how companies are responding.
