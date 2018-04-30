TD Ameritrade
Debbie Carlson has been a contributor to The Ticker Tape since 2012. She is a veteran financial journalist who specializes in explaining personal finance and financial industry trends in a way that’s easy to understand. Debbie also writes and edits for many high-level and top-tier media organizations and has contributed to The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The Guardian, Chicago Tribune, and U.S. News & World Report, among other publications.

She holds a BA in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

 

Get Debbie’s perspective

Seeking Higher Yield in a Low Interest Rate Environment? Here Are 6 Ideas November 18, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Debbie Carlson

Interest rates have been low for quite some time, and if Federal Reserve projections hold true, they’ll continue to be low for a while. How might you get a yield bump in such an environment? Here are a few ideas—but remember the risks.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Charitable Contribution Deductions and Your Taxes: Changes for 2020 November 9, 2020 2:15 PM   |  Debbie Carlson

Considering the many disruptions and complexities of everyday life in 2020, charitable donations and tax strategy might not be top of mind. But some charities need help now more than ever. And recent legislation has changed some of the rules.

3 min read  |  Tax Strategy
Snowbird Living in a Pandemic: How the Coronavirus Could Affect Winter Tourism September 17, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Debbie Carlson

Many retirees spend their winters in southern states. But travel restrictions and COVID-19 concerns will likely impact the snowbird lifestyle this winter, especially if the U.S.–Canada border is closed.

5 min read  |  Retirement Lifestyle
Solar Stocks Heat Up: Could They Power Your Portfolio? September 9, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Debbie Carlson

Solar is shiny. More people are seeking renewable energy, and capacity is growing. Rallying solar stocks may be due for a pullback, but the long-term outlook is bright.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Dreaming of Retiring Abroad? 5 Factors to Consider August 14, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Debbie Carlson

There are some big differences between traveling abroad versus retiring abroad. If you’re thinking about changing your country of domicile when you retire, remember to consider taxes, foreign exchange, health care, and some other things.

5 min read  |  Retirement Lifestyle
Diversity Investing: Adding a “D” to ESG Investments August 4, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Debbie Carlson

Recent events have increased interest in adding diversity as a component of environmental, social, governance (ESG) investing. But getting robust data has been a challenge.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Managing the Strike Count: How to Avoid Good Faith Violations July 10, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Debbie Carlson

Despite explicit rules from FINRA regarding good faith violations, clients are often confused about the when, why, and how. Here’s what you should know about cash balances, settled vs. unsettled funds, and how to avoid good faith violations.

5 min read  |  Margin
Going the Social Distance: Summer Stocks for 2020 and COVID-19 July 2, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Debbie Carlson

Looking to invest in summer 2020 stocks? Summer typically means travel, family get-togethers, and flocking to theme parks, water parks, and cruises. But with COVID-19 still out there, camping, RVs, golf, cycling, and other social-distance-friendly activities are taking center stage.

5 min read  |  Stocks & Stock Sectors
Nomad Retirement: Why More Retirees Are Living That #VanLife June 1, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Debbie Carlson

Want to travel in retirement? Why not consider #vanlife? Learn about the benefits and potential costs of life on the road to help you decide if it’s a lifestyle worth pursuing.

5 min read  |  Retirement Lifestyle
Do Not Adjust Your Screen: Adapting to the Stay-at-Home Economy May 14, 2020 1:08 PM   |  Debbie Carlson

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a seismic shift in the style—and venue—of entertainment, learning, shopping, and working. Here’s how companies are responding.

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
