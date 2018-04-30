TD Ameritrade
Dan Rosenberg has been senior writer for The Ticker Tape® since 2016. Dan spent nearly a decade (1996–2005) covering corporate news and markets for Dow Jones Newswires; his articles frequently appeared in The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s. He also spent almost a decade working in public relations, including six years as spokesman for a Fortune 500 health care company.

Dan is a successful fiction writer, earning the Illinois “Soon To Be Famous” author’s award in 2017 for his novel, The Towers Still Stand.

He holds an MA from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a BA in history from Knox College.

 

Get Dan’s perspective

Government Gridlock: Which Stock Sectors Might Benefit? November 18, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

In the past, gridlock in Washington has often been associated with strong outcomes for the stock market. It looks like we’ll have gridlock again in 2021, so which sectors stand to possibly benefit, and is there any potential market downside?

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
What’s It Like to Live with Negative Rates? We’re Already There, So Consider How to Position November 4, 2020 10:55 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

Although negative rates aren’t officially here, they’re here in reality due to Treasury yields falling below inflation. That means investors might want to consider how to position their portfolios, no matter what the Fed ultimately decides.

5 min read  |  Federal Reserve
Are 401(k) Fees Eating into Your Retirement? Now Might Be a Good Time to Check August 21, 2020 9:00 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

Understand how 401(k) fees could be affecting your retirement savings.

3 min read  |  IRA & 401k Plans
FeeX 401(k) Fee Calculator Helps Break Down 401(k) Plan Costs July 28, 2020 9:01 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

Many investors don’t know what fees they’re paying for their retirement accounts. TD Ameritrade offers a 401(k) Fee Calculator that helps investors compare 401(k) plan costs.

3 min read  |  IRA & 401k Plans
5G Investments: Coronavirus and the 5G Network Rollout July 21, 2020 10:24 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

The global upgrade to 5G communications was supposed to be a disruptive game-changer, and 2020 was going to be the year. But has the coronavirus pandemic impacted the rollout?

5 min read  |  Economic Trends
Republicrat or Democan? How to Manage an Election Trade June 29, 2020 9:30 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

The stock markets care about who wins the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. Stock traders look for potential trading opportunities regardless of who wins the elections. Look for clues within each of the party lines so you can be better prepared to face the election results.

5 min read  |  thinkMoney Magazine
Flying Blind? What Withdrawing Guidance Means (and Doesn’t Mean) June 18, 2020 10:30 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

When a company withdraws guidance, it used to mean bad news was coming. That was before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the economic expansion in its tracks. Now, executives are withdrawing forward-looking statements with less stigma amid the widespread uncertainty.

5 min read  |  Investment Guidance
Financial Fraud and Your Aging Parents: How to Help Protect Them June 12, 2020 9:44 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

Financial fraud is a $1 billion industry and often targets the elderly. Here are some ways to provide fraud protection and prevention to your aging parents.

7 min read  |  Household Finances
Portfolio Reassessment in the Time of COVID-19: Not Your Typical Midyear Review June 2, 2020 4:00 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

Many people review their investments once a year. But many things can happen over the course of 12 months that might impact your investment portfolio, and this year it's especially important to review your financial situation as the COVID-19 crisis continues to upend markets.

5 min read  |  Portfolio Strategy
Bond Market Look: High-Yield vs. Investment-Grade Bonds May 22, 2020 10:01 AM   |  Dan Rosenberg

The high-yield bond market has been affected by COVID-19. Yields have surged due to economic uncertainty. But these bonds hold more risk than investment-grade issues. How do investors decide if they should add them to their portfolio?

3 min read  |  Bonds & Fixed Income
