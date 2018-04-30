Dan Rosenberg has been senior writer for The Ticker Tape® since 2016. Dan spent nearly a decade (1996–2005) covering corporate news and markets for Dow Jones Newswires; his articles frequently appeared in The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s. He also spent almost a decade working in public relations, including six years as spokesman for a Fortune 500 health care company.
Dan is a successful fiction writer, earning the Illinois “Soon To Be Famous” author’s award in 2017 for his novel, The Towers Still Stand.
He holds an MA from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a BA in history from Knox College.
In the past, gridlock in Washington has often been associated with strong outcomes for the stock market. It looks like we’ll have gridlock again in 2021, so which sectors stand to possibly benefit, and is there any potential market downside?
Although negative rates aren’t officially here, they’re here in reality due to Treasury yields falling below inflation. That means investors might want to consider how to position their portfolios, no matter what the Fed ultimately decides.
Understand how 401(k) fees could be affecting your retirement savings.
Many investors don’t know what fees they’re paying for their retirement accounts. TD Ameritrade offers a 401(k) Fee Calculator that helps investors compare 401(k) plan costs.
The global upgrade to 5G communications was supposed to be a disruptive game-changer, and 2020 was going to be the year. But has the coronavirus pandemic impacted the rollout?
The stock markets care about who wins the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. Stock traders look for potential trading opportunities regardless of who wins the elections. Look for clues within each of the party lines so you can be better prepared to face the election results.
When a company withdraws guidance, it used to mean bad news was coming. That was before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the economic expansion in its tracks. Now, executives are withdrawing forward-looking statements with less stigma amid the widespread uncertainty.
Financial fraud is a $1 billion industry and often targets the elderly. Here are some ways to provide fraud protection and prevention to your aging parents.
Many people review their investments once a year. But many things can happen over the course of 12 months that might impact your investment portfolio, and this year it's especially important to review your financial situation as the COVID-19 crisis continues to upend markets.
The high-yield bond market has been affected by COVID-19. Yields have surged due to economic uncertainty. But these bonds hold more risk than investment-grade issues. How do investors decide if they should add them to their portfolio?
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.