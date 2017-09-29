TD Ameritrade
About Ticker Tape Why TD Ameritrade?
tdameritrade.com
Subscribe Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Tools
  3. thinkorswim Platform

Trade Confidently with thinkorswim Fundamentals

Fundamentals research is a core strategy for many traders and the thinkorswim platform makes it easy for traders to browse research in a time-efficient manner

https://tickertapecdn.tdameritrade.com/assets/images/pages/md/thinkorswim fundamentals
2 min read
Photo by

Fundamentals research is a core strategy for many traders, but it can also be a daunting and time-consuming task. Looking for a helpful tool to help reduce the time needed for research? Meet the Fundamentals section in the thinkorswim® platform by TD Ameritrade.

The Fundamentals section, located in the Analyze tab, makes it easy for traders to browse executive summaries within the trading platform, rather than having to go to several sources like research and annual reports. The tab also aggregates all of the key fundamentals that drive a company’s stock up or down so traders can more confidently make a stock investment that is potentially profitable over time. If you’d still like the ability to browse third-party research reports, that’s also possible from the tab. 

Here's a peek into what you can learn within the Fundamentals tab:

  • Start with an executive summary of the company.
Company Profile

FIGURE 1: COMPANY PROFILE.

The Company Profile is a short summary of the company—basic facts of the company, what it does, and its competitive environment. Image source: the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.

  • Scroll past the company summary to the By the Numbers section to analyze a stock based on both annual and quarterly views. Review a company's underlying business state using key fundamental indicators like per-share earnings, profit margins, and more.
By the Numbers

FIGURE 2: BY THE NUMBERS. This section shows earnings, dividends, cash flow, and a number of financial ratios, dating back five years. Image source: the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.

  • View equity analysis ratings and reports from The Research Team, CFRA (formerly S&P Capital IQ), Credit Suisse, Ford Equity Research, The Street, and Market Edge.

FIGURE 3: EQUITY ANALYSIS RATINGS AND REPORTS.

Select a research report from one of the analysts on the list and click Download. Image source: the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.

  • Understand what drives the stock to get ahead of ways the price could be affected.
What Drives the Stock

FIGURE 4: WHAT DRIVES THE STOCK.

Which products or services drive the stock price, and what's it worth, according to an estimate from Trefis? thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.

Want more insight into a certain stock’s value? Use the Company Profile tool when you log in to thinkorswim and go to Analyze tab > Fundamentals section. The tool can help you uncover what drives a company's value, test different scenarios, and help inform your trading decisions.

Print
Ticker Tape Editors
By Ticker Tape Editors
TD Ameritrade

Recommended for you

Related Videos

More Like This
Options Rolls: Tools to Adjust Your Trading Strategy 4 min read thinkorswim® Tools: Top 5 Questions New Traders Ask About the Trading Platform 8 min read The Sweet Suite of thinkorswim® Tools: Simple, Powerful, Connected 5 min read
Related Topics
Company Profile Fundamental Analysis thinkorswim
Recommended for you
Check the background of TD Ameritrade on FINRA's BrokerCheck
Call Us
800-454-9272

Gold for best print magazine overall

for thinkMoney ®

Financial Communications Society 2016

Best Content-Driven Website

for Ticker Tape

Content Marketing Awards 2016

Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.

Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.

Third-party research and tools obtained from sources deemed reliable, but TD Ameritrade does not guarantee accuracy or completeness and makes no warranties with respect to results to be obtained from their use.


adChoicesAdChoices

Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.

Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.

This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.

TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.

Scroll to Top