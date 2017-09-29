Trade Confidently with thinkorswim Fundamentals

Fundamentals research is a core strategy for many traders and the thinkorswim platform makes it easy for traders to browse research in a time-efficient manner
Fundamentals research is a core strategy for many traders, but it can also be a daunting and time-consuming task. Looking for a helpful tool to help reduce the time needed for research? Meet the Fundamentals section in the thinkorswim® platform by TD Ameritrade.
The Fundamentals section, located in the Analyze tab, makes it easy for traders to browse executive summaries within the trading platform, rather than having to go to several sources like research and annual reports. The tab also aggregates all of the key fundamentals that drive a company’s stock up or down so traders can more confidently make a stock investment that is potentially profitable over time. If you’d still like the ability to browse third-party research reports, that’s also possible from the tab.
Here's a peek into what you can learn within the Fundamentals tab:
FIGURE 1: COMPANY PROFILE.
The Company Profile is a short summary of the company—basic facts of the company, what it does, and its competitive environment. Image source: the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
FIGURE 2: BY THE NUMBERS. This section shows earnings, dividends, cash flow, and a number of financial ratios, dating back five years. Image source: the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
FIGURE 3: EQUITY ANALYSIS RATINGS AND REPORTS.
Select a research report from one of the analysts on the list and click Download. Image source: the thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
FIGURE 4: WHAT DRIVES THE STOCK.
Which products or services drive the stock price, and what's it worth, according to an estimate from Trefis? thinkorswim® platform from TD Ameritrade. For illustrative purposes only.
Want more insight into a certain stock’s value? Use the Company Profile tool when you log in to thinkorswim and go to Analyze tab > Fundamentals section. The tool can help you uncover what drives a company's value, test different scenarios, and help inform your trading decisions.
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Third-party research and tools obtained from sources deemed reliable, but TD Ameritrade does not guarantee accuracy or completeness and makes no warranties with respect to results to be obtained from their use.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.