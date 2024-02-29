9 Steps to Master thinkorswim mobile for iPhone

If you're new to thinkorswim mobile for iPhone—or just reviewing the basics—these steps will take you through downloading the app to placing your first trade.
For trading on the go, Schwab thinkorswim® mobile for iPhone puts one of the industry’s most powerful trading and investment platforms right in your hand.
New to thinkorswim mobile? Here are nine steps to get started.
Whichever iPhone model you use, it takes only a few seconds to download thinkorswim mobile:
Schwab thinkorswim mobile is also available for iPad (via App Store) and Android (Google Play).
Use the five primary tabs on the tab bar, located at the bottom of the screen, to navigate the app:
The Overview tab consolidates key account and trading info all in one place. Also, it’s where you can switch from one account to another or access the paperMoney® platform for virtual trading.
First, let’s customize the Overview tab. Note that any custom settings you apply to your paperMoney accounts won’t be applied to your Live Trading accounts—or vice versa—because thinkorswim allows you to set those separately.
To proceed:
The Overview tab features several widgets to help you monitor your account information, watchlists, and key news and events regarding your holdings. Tap widgets with an arrow icon to view more detailed information related to that widget.
Here are the available widgets:
Finally, you can use the Overview tab to select which account (or accounts) you want to use.
The Watchlist tab helps you create and track a list of stocks, funds, and other investment symbols. Best of all, any watchlists you create are shared across the entire thinkorswim platform on mobile, desktop, and the web.
To create a new watchlist:
You have now created your first watchlist. Each watchlist contains a wealth of information about each item in the list. Scroll the columns to see all the information that’s available.
These columns can also be customized by following these steps:
Tap any symbol in a watchlist to open its quote details screen. Use the menu below the price information to access helpful data that can help you analyze that investment:·
The Trade tab—also known as the Quick Trade tab to many long-time thinkorswim users—lives up to its name. You can buy or sell in a few quick taps or access columns of data to study your trade a little further.
To place a trade:
Tap the gear symbol to add more detailed information, including Account Balances and Risk Profile or to set the cost basis for your trade.
Researching and executing an options trade on thinkorswim mobile is easy—it can be done from the quote details screen for any optionable symbol.
Let’s start with a basic options trade—writing a covered call on a stock you already own.
Practice, practice, practice. If you’ve never traded stocks or options before, consider practicing trades in the paperMoney software application first.
To sell a covered call for a stock you already own:
You can customize an option chain. To customize your option chain, tap the gear icon. The Columns Editor displays more than a dozen additional columns you can add to your option chain to better analyze your trade, including options greeks, theoretical pricing, and more.
Next, select which option to sell. To begin, tap an expiration to expand the option chain, then:
Need help? Tap the More tab, then Help to access live chat support and thinkorswim’s expanding Education hub featuring help videos just for mobile.
Once you’ve established a position, the thinkorswim Positions tab allows you to track, analyze, and close or roll any position you hold at Schwab.
You can customize your Positions screen to fit your needs. For example, you can add columns based on studies and fundamental data. Or, you can also sort all your positions by each column by tapping the column header.
Now let’s close a position. For this example, let’s assume you’re closing a long stock position.
The Analyze screen lets you evaluate the potential profitability and risk of your positions and helps you stress-test all or part of your portfolio. Here’s how to get there:
If you need live help or want to build your trading knowledge, Schwab thinkorswim mobile has you covered—just tap More in the tab bar.
The More tab is your connection to up-to-date information on account information, orders, and Schwab thinkorswim mobile’s help resources, including live chat support, In-App Help assistance, and a growing library of educational videos and content.
For example, to move Settings into the tab menu:
Live chat support is available every trading day. To access chat:
Schwab thinkorswim mobile is built for that too. You’ll find how-to videos for thinkorswim mobile in the App Help Videos library as well as additional helpful explainers and more under Trader Education.
Schwab thinkorswim mobile lets you analyze, trade, and invest on the go while keeping you connected to the rest of the thinkorswim product suite on desktop and the web. Tap the App Store on your iPhone to get started.
