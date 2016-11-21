New Candlestick Pattern Tool on thinkorswim

TD Ameritrade is giving you the ability to create your very own candlestick pattern in their latest thinkorswim platform release.
From “Concealing Baby Swallow” to “Identical Three Crows” it may seem as though all the innuendoes and hidden trader slang has been accounted for. But in the case that your creative pun has not been named just yet, TD Ameritrade is giving you the ability to create your very own candlestick pattern in their latest thinkorswim® platform release. Now you can create patterns that include any number of Up, Down, or Doji candles with any given relationship to one another. This is all done with a drag and drop interface so there is no need to write any code or understand fancy thinkScript® functions. All you have to do is just draw the pattern you want to see.
Just follow these simple steps to get started:
FIGURE 1: CANDLESTICK PATTERNS.
The latest feature on TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim platform helps traders create their own candlestick patterns.
Once your candlestick pattern is built and properly named the fun begins. Just as any existing candlestick pattern works, an icon of your choice will be placed above or below the final candle in your pattern to display which candle makes the pattern complete. This icon is chosen with the drop down at the top of the Candle Stick Pattern Editor.
The pattern will also be written in thinkScript on the adjacent tab, which allows you to copy the source code out and use it throughout the software to Scan, Alert, and even trigger orders just like any of the existing thinkorswim patterns.
For more information on how to use this feature, watch the following video:
We hope you enjoy this new feature as much as we do! Be sure to let us know what you think. Reach out on Twitter or drop a line to support@thinkorswim.com.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
