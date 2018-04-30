Christine Russell

Christine is a Senior Manager of Retirement and Annuities for TD Ameritrade. She is responsible for the development and management of retirement products, tools, and services at TD Ameritrade, with a particular focus on retirement income planning.
Before joining TD Ameritrade, Christine founded and managed a retirement consulting firm where she developed marketing and business-building programs for IRA and 401(k) plan products. She has more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry, including running a full-service 401(k) business at Wilmington Trust, overseeing a large market 401(k) team at Vanguard, and launching the New Beginnings Retirement Income initiative at Bank of New York Mellon/Dreyfus Investments.
Russell earned her BA in policy and management at Dickinson College. She holds several retirement designations, including the AIF through the Center for Fiduciary Studies, and the RMA through the Retirement Income Industry Association. She is Series 7 licensed.
Open enrollment is an opportunity to put yourself and your financial health first. Here are five questions to help you make the most of your employee benefits.
As you approach the end of your career, it’s important to understand retirement tax strategies. Here are five things to keep an eye on.
Learn about contributions, withdrawals, and distributions to help you avoid paying tax penalties on your retirement accounts.
As a freelancer, being fully committed to your business doesn’t mean you should ignore saving for retirement. Learn about self-employed retirement plans.
If you work for a public service organization or government, you might be eligible for a special kind of retirement plan. Here’s what you need to know about the 457(b) versus 403(b) retirement savings account.
The SECURE Act is included in the appropriations bill just passed by Congress. Here’s what you need to know about the changes coming to retirement.
If you have a retirement account, you might be eligible for a 401(k) tax deduction. Here's what you should know about contribution limits, employer contributions, and tax-deferred contributions.
Have 401(k) questions? We’ve got answers to the most frequently asked 401(k) questions to demystify the most common type of retirement plan. Explore contributions, taxes, withdrawals, and penalties for your 401(k) plan.
Preparing for retirement can feel like a daunting task. However, there are some things you can do to reduce common fears.
Seniors are returning to the classroom to continue their education and skills for a more fulfilling and meaningful retirement.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.