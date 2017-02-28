Never Too Early to Have the Long-Term Care Talk with Your Parents

It’s never too early to have “the talk” with your parents—about how they plan to spend and pay for the rest of their lives.
Did your parents have the birds-and-the-bees talk with you when you were younger? Remember how uncomfortable it was? How you cringed at every sentence? Get ready to do it again. Only this time, the roles are reversed and you’re having “the talk” with your parents. No, it’s not about that; it’s about how they plan to spend (and pay for) the rest of their lives.
It’s a conversation every person with an aging parent should have, and, sadly, few of us have had it, according to Genworth Life Insurance Co. In a recent poll, Genworth found that only 11% of us have had this chat with our parents or in-laws.
Worse yet, some 57% of consumers have not talked to anyone about the potential need for long-term care. But Genworth notes that between 50% and 70% of those age 65 and older today will need long-term care services and support at some point. That could range from weekly grocery shopping to helping a parent get dressed in the morning to all-day, every-day care needs.
Do you know whether your parents have long-term care insurance? Do you know what it covers and how to access it? What about their wishes as they age? Where do they want to live? Do they expect that you or another family member will take care of them? Would they feel unloved if you didn’t or couldn’t?
What about their finances, another tricky subject to tackle? Are they financially secure? Do they carry a debt load, such as a mortgage, credit card, or auto loans? What is their Social Security strategy? What other sources of income do they have? Do they have a will in place? How about a power of attorney? Where are the important documents stored?
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in general, parents—people—don’t want to think about the end of their lives and don’t plan for it until it’s thrust upon them. HHS studies revealed that “most Americans underestimate the risk of developing a disability and needing long-term services and support.” It estimates that 52% of those turning 65 today will develop a disability that requires long-term care and services, which will cost, on average, $138,000. About one in six, or 17%, will pay at least $100,000 out of pocket.
That hefty price tag should underscore the need to have the talk with your parents.
AARP recommends being strategic and opportunistic about starting the conversation.
AARP also offers some tips on how to make the most of the conversation. It’s important not to come on too strong, as doing so may cause them to shut down.
Finally, remember that it’s best to have the talk long before these issues need to be addressed. Long-term care insurance, for example, is much cheaper to get for younger, healthier people than it is for those who may be closer to really needing it. And putting a plan in place can help put everyone at ease.
Retirement planning isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it proposition. Your plans take thoughtful care and the help of professionals.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
Genworth Life Insurance Co. and AARP are separate from and not affiliated with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services or policies.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s policies or services.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.