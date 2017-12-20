5 Financial Steps to Take When You're Flying Solo

Learn how to develop good financial habits, which can have a positive psychological impact and can potentially help you save and invest wisely for the future.
Singles tend to have more friends than married people, are more likely to volunteer their time and are as healthy or healthier as their married peers, research shows. When it comes to finances, however, singles may have to put in a little extra work since they can’t count on a partnering paycheck.
Flying solo can also have its advantages like putting you in the driver’s seat when it comes to building wealth, while soliciting help in creative ways. And, you’re not alone; 45 percent of U.S. adults are financially responsible for the entire household. So what are some things you can do to spend, save and invest for the future wisely?
It starts with the development of good financial habits, which can have a positive psychological impact. It’s not just about how much is earned or saved, it’s about how those assets are utilized. Creating opportunities to save more, or the simple act of opening an investment account, can be a motivating, empowering step to improve your personal finances.
Here are five simple steps singles can take to try to build wealth and plot their path to their financial future:
1. Enlist a financial accountability partner: In a 2017 TD Ameritrade survey, married Americans said the single biggest financial benefit of being married is the moral support offered by their partner to keep them on track/on budget. Find a friend or family member who can fill this role for you if you are single. If you see someone, a single or married friend or coworker, who seems to be in control of their finances and isn’t living paycheck-to-paycheck, ask them to coffee. Observe and adopt financial habits that are working for them and could work for you. For too long, money has been a taboo topic when really, there’s so much to learn from trusted confidants. Speaking of confidants…
2. Share the expenses: Housing and utilities are often one of the larger expenditures in a budget. Consider finding a roommate who can provide companionship and help reduce household expenses whether you own a home or rent.
3. Establish an emergency fund: Three in ten singles surveyed have wisely established an emergency fund to prevent financial disruption in the case of a health emergency, job loss or natural disaster, for example. The usual rule of thumb is to build up three to six months of living expenses, but it can vary based on individual circumstances.
4. Save early for retirement: The sooner you start, the longer your savings have for potential growth to occur. If your employer provides a 401(k), consider taking advantage of any employer matching program. Then, when your budget allows, consider contributing to an IRA as well. Some will put more of their paycheck in a 401(k) or even max out the 401(k) to the contribution limit.
5. Knowledge is power: An educated investor is a confident investor. Open an investment account and take advantage of free tools and resources to learn investing and saving basics. Just one endeavor in financial literacy can inspire curiosity and continued learning and build confidence.
The important thing is – don’t wait.
Some single people may be waiting for the trigger of marriage to talk with a financial professional, to invest, to buy a home, to do any number of financial things associated with building wealth at various life stages.
Regardless of whether you marry or not, get started by setting personalized financial goals based on a number of factors, including desired retirement age, assets, net worth and how you want to spend your time—and money. Then determine how likely you are to achieve your financial goals based on various factors and your current habits. Assess hypothetical situations that could influence your plan in the future.
Building an action plan that is truly yours will instill the confidence needed to take charge of your financial future.
This article was originally published on The Huffington Post.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and
unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s
policies or services.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.