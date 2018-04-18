Robert Siuty

Robert has been with TD Ameritrade since 2008. As a financial consultant, he helps clients set financial goals and create an actionable plan to prepare for their future. Robert holds his Series 3, 7, and 66 securities licenses.
Learn how to potentially accumulate wealth by understanding the habits of wealthy people. In general, it’s about balance, in mind and body, as well as spending and savings.
Does stock market volatility have you rethinking your investing strategy? In volatile markets, it’s important for investors to stay disciplined and focus on long-term goals.
Many people review their investments once a year. But many things can happen over the course of 12 months that might impact your investment portfolio, and this year it's especially important to review your financial situation as the COVID-19 crisis continues to upend markets.
Looking to pare down your debt load with a long-term plan to become debt-free? As you lay out your plan, remember that some types of debt may be healthier than others.
A trust can be a great planning tool, but it’s important to know the difference between a revocable versus an irrevocable trust.
How might interest rate increases and cuts impact long-term investing decisions? Learn strategies long-term investors might consider to help weather volatility.
Learn how starting early, setting goals, and sticking to them can help you build wealth—at a young age and for the long term.
An emergency fund isn’t just a repository of cash to dip into when the tires wear out. Emergency dollars can actually be critical to your investment strategy.
Whether you’re getting married for the first time or remarrying, it’s important to get your financial future in order first.
Looking forward to a big bonus? Here are some ways you can use that bonus to help further your financial goals.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
