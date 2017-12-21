Thinking About a Career Change? Here Are Some Things to Consider

Is a career change in your future? Learn more about how to change careers and things to consider as you make a career shift.
The new year can be a great time to assess your goals. If you’re not happy in your current career path, there may be no better time than the present to consider a career change.
If so, you wouldn't be the first to contemplate a career shift, and that may be even more true the earlier you are in your career. Today’s graduates routinely change jobs several times in their first 10 years in the workforce—and a recent study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says millennials will hold between 12 and 15 jobs in their lifetime.
Considering a different career path, and wondering how to change careers? Shannon Breuer, president at West Conshohocken, Penn.-based investment advisory firm Wiley Group, offers career coaching for clients and children of clients.
There are different reasons why people change careers:
“You want to run to your next career,” Breuer says. “You don't want to run away from your previous career.”
If you’re in your 30s or 40s, it can be a challenge to carve out time to research a new career or dabble in a new venture part-time or pro bono.
But it may be better to do it then because you still have runway left with your working years, Breuer advises.
Regardless of whether you’re in your 30s or your 50s, there’s some wisdom to keep in mind: “It’s always easier to find a new job when you have a job,” she says.
A number of factors can weigh into a possible career change, says Breuer:
Circumstances like losing a job or having a bad boss or office culture can make you want to change careers, even though your current career may actually be a good fit, Breuer says.
Self-awareness is at the heart of assessing whether you need to change fields, she advises. Talking with family and friends to learn about yourself as a person and as a talent can help you identify what your true competencies are, she adds.
“The hardest work of all is to really know ourselves,” she says.
for thinkMoney ®
Financial Communications Society 2016
for Ticker Tape
Content Marketing Awards 2016
Quick Links
Trade
Invest
Service
Content intended for educational/informational purposes only. Not investment advice, or a recommendation of any security, strategy, or account type.
Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade. Clients must consider all relevant risk factors, including their own personal financial situations, before trading.
TD Ameritrade and all third parties mentioned are separate and
unaffiliated companies, and are not responsible for each other’s
policies or services.
Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.
Past performance of a security or strategy does not guarantee future results or success.
Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.
Supporting documentation for any claims, comparisons, statistics, or other technical data will be supplied upon request.
This is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction where we are not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to the local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction, including, but not limited to persons residing in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK, and the countries of the European Union.
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2020 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.